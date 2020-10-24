49ers have taken calls on Dante Pettis trade

Dante Pettis’ time in a 49ers uniform could be coming to an end with the NFL trade deadline looming.

The team has taken calls about trading the. wide receiver according to head coach Kyle Shanahan. He told reporters in a video conference Friday that general manager John Lynch has had talks about moving the former second-round pick, although no deal is immediately on the horizon.

“It was two weeks before the trade deadline. I know John’s taken a number of calls on it,” Shanahan said. “I know he’s made some. It’s stuff that we do right now and we’ll see if it can help us and if it does, we won’t hesitate to do it, but nothing’s imminent. Dante is a part of our team and there’s a good chance that he could still stay a part of our team. If he does, when his number’s needed and he gets his opportunity, I plan on him being ready.”

San Francisco traded up in the second round of the 2018 draft to select Pettis out of the University of Washington. He caught a touchdown in his NFL debut, but got derailed early in the year by a knee injury he suffered while returning a punt.

Pettis rallied to finish the season strong and racked up 20 catches for 359 yards and four touchdowns over his final five games. Since then he’s struggled. Last season he caught just 11 balls for 109 yards and two touchdowns in 11 games and was a healthy scratch in the Super Bowl. This season he’s been a healthy scratch in two consecutive games and hasn’t registered a reception.

If the 49ers can get any sort of compensation for Pettis, it’d make sense for them to move him since he doesn’t have a role when the receiving corps is healthy.

The NFL trade deadline is set for Nov. 3.