49ers Super Bowl roster moves: 2 DL elevated from practice squad

The 49ers on Saturday elevated practice squad defensive linemen TY McGill and Alex Barrett ahead of Super Bowl LVIII. They also downgraded second-year defensive tackle Kalia Davis from questionable to out. He’ll end the season on IR.

McGill and Barrett are likely up so they can get a full game check by being on the active roster. With their health fully intact the 49ers have been able to reward some of their season-long practice squad players with a gameday roster spot. If that’s the case with McGill and Barrett they’d be inactive for the game.

However, given the 49ers’ trouble with stopping the run, it’s not out of the question that they’ll have an extra DL active to try and bolster their depth up front.

We’ll find out the exact plan for McGill and Barrett 90 minutes before Sunday’s 3:30pm Pacific Time kickoff when the club announces its list of inactives for the game.

