Who will be the 49ers’ starting QB next season? | Yahoo Fantasy Football Forecast
After a fantastic season from third-string QB Brock Purdy, Yahoo Sports’ Scott Pianowski and Frank Schwab discuss who could be under center in San Francisco next year.
Social media is questioning what former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo said during Sunday’s game.
Just over a decade ago, Andy Reid became the Chiefs head coach after 14 years with the Eagles. And as Reid filled out his first Kansas City staff, he let go of a young, up-and-coming assistant: Nick Sirianni. Sirianni had been with the Chiefs since 2009, starting as an offensive quality control coach. Then-head coach [more]
Multiple teammates consoled Bengals linebacker Joseph Ossai after he drew a late hit penalty that put the Chiefs in position for a field goal that delivered a Super Bowl berth for Kansas City. One teammate in particular was not pleased. Linebacker Germaine Pratt was yelling on the way to the locker room about the foul. [more]
"Hey, I've got some wise words for that Cincinnati mayor," Travis Kelce said after the Chiefs' win. "Know your role and shut your mouth, you jabroni!"
An eight-day week of golfing madness ended here at the Emirates Golf Club with Rory McIlroy lifting his third Dubai Desert Classic title in one of the most dramatic finales the DP World Tour has ever had the pleasure to witness.
Kyle Shanahan explained why the 4ers didn't challenge DeVonta Smith's fourth-down catch in Sunday's NFC Championship Game.
Patrick Reed was involved in yet another rules controversy after the American declared that, despite TV suggesting otherwise, he was “100 per cent certain" it was his ball lodged up a tree in Dubai.
The Bulldogs quarterback, who beat TCU in the national championship game, was arrested Sunday morning.
Aftab Pureval’s hype video was cringeworthy, and his potshot about the paternity of Kansas City’s quarterback should be beneath anyone.
Brock Purdy's late-season magic ended Sunday with an elbow injury. Here's what the NFL media are saying about Purdy and his future with the 49ers.
Stories are circulating about the Aussie star: that he's planning to move, was escorted off at a private club, and might buy another.
The officiating left a lot to be desired. This was how Twitter reacted.
After injuries to Brock Purdy and Josh Johnson, the 49ers were left without a functioning quarterback in Sunday’s NFC Championship Game loss to the Eagles. Purdy had to return to the game after Johnson suffered a concussion, but he couldn’t throw the ball and the 49ers’ one-dimensional offense couldn’t do anything to get them back [more]
The late hit that gave the Chiefs 15 extra yards and a 45-yard game-winning field goal try came at the end of a play that began with something that has happened over and over in 2022. Offensive holding. Not called. Chiefs tackle Orlando Brown clearly held Bengals defensive end Trey Hendrickson. No flag was thrown. [more]
The Bengals LB speaks out about the video from right after the game.
"You see a little tough love right there from Frank Clark to his buddy Joe Burrow," CBS analyst Tony Romo said after Clark dropped Burrow.
An event of clashes and controversy ended with the Northern Irishman narrowly victorious
Head coach Zac Taylor came and embraced him and let him cry into his shoulder. For Ossai, the support meant the world, but he also still thought he had let the Bengals' world down.
Veteran official Eric Lewis wasn't above admitting his crew's mistake on a controversial play involving LeBron James in Saturday's Celtics-Lakers thriller.
Here is a breakdown of the 49ers' scheduled free agents after the 2022 season comes to a close.