49ers sign Terrance Mitchell, place Mitch Wishnowsky on active/NFI

The 49ers signed cornerback Terrance Mitchell to a one-year deal, the team announced Tuesday.

They also placed punter Mitch Wishnowsky on the active/non-football injury list. He was lifting weights away from the team facility and tweaked his back, Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area reports. The injury is not considered long term.

Mitchell entered the NFL as a seventh-round pick of the Cowboys in 2014, and he has played for six teams. He most recently was with the Titans, appearing in 11 games with five starts last season and totaling 39 tackles, an interception, four passes defensed and a forced fumble.

He also has spent time with the Bears (2015), Chiefs (2016-17), Browns (2018-20) and Texans (2021).

Mitchell has appeared in 94 games with 56 starts and has registered 305 tackles, a sack, nine interceptions, 63 passes defensed, 10 forced fumbles and a fumble recovery. Mitchell also has played four postseason games, tallying 14 tackles and one pass defensed.