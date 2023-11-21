49ers sign Ben Bartch off Jaguars' practice squad

The 49ers are signing offensive guard Ben Bartch off the Jaguars' practice squad, Mia O'Brien of 1010XL reports.

Bartch will take the roster spot created with safety Talanoa Hufanga's move to injured reserve with a season-ending ACL tear.

Both of the 49ers' starting guards — Aaron Banks (toe) and Spencer Burford (knee) — were estimated as non-practice participants Monday.

Bartch started the first three games of the season for the Jaguars before being benched. His starts came at left guard, and he has played three snaps at right guard in eight game appearances this season.

He has started 20 games since the Jaguars made him a fourth-round pick in 2020.

Bartch dislocated his knee in Week 5 of last season and was activated from the active/physically unable to perform list by Jacksonville in late August.