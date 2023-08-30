49ers set 2023 practice squad, lose three players to waiver claims originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area

Some who didn't make the 49ers' 53-man roster at the cutdown deadline received good news Wednesday as the team announced its initial 16-player practice squad.

Among those were fullback Jack Colletto, an undrafted rookie who was a standout in training camp, and Qwuantrezz Knight, the versatile second-year defensive back who was just edged out for a roster spot.

The 49ers also kept veterans on the squad who are candidates to be elevated on any given week to play in games, including wide receivers Chris Conley and Willie Snead IV, along with defensive tackle T.Y McGill, to name a few. Additionally, 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan told reporters Wednesday the team plans on adding a kicker to the practice squad with Zane Gonzalez placed on IR and Jake Moody dealing with an injury.

San Francisco lost three players who didn't make the 53-man roster to waiver claims, with the Carolina Panthers grabbing defensive back D'Shawn Jamison -- a promising rookie who started out strong in camp but ultimately fizzled out, Shanahan said.

The 49ers also saw offensive tackle Ilm Manning and center Keith Ismael claimed by the Arizona Cardinals, but Shanahan is confident with the practice squad San Francisco has set. And everyone on the squad needs to stay ready.

"I think practice squads are one of the most important things in an NFL building," Shanahan told reporters. "Thank God we have 16 [players] now instead of 10. That used to make it so much harder, but that's how you develop guys and that's usually your third string."

Here's the 49ers' initial practice squad for the 2023 NFL season:

DL Alex Barrett

FB Jack Colletto

WR Chris Conley

DL Marlon Davidson

TE Troy Fumagalli

OL Alfredo Gutierrez*

RB Brian Hill

CB Qwuantrezz Knight

OL Corey Luciano

WR Tay Martin

DL T.Y. McGill

LB Curtis Robinson

WR Willie Snead IV

CB Tre Swilling

OL Leroy Watson IV

WR Isaiah Winstead

* NFL’s International Pathway Program

