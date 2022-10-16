49ers roster moves: DL Javon Kinlaw, CB Emmanuel Moseley added to IR

The 49ers are shutting down defensive lineman Javon Kinlaw for the foreseeable future. In a set of roster moves announced Saturday, San Francisco added Kinlaw and cornerback Emmanuel Moseley to IR. They also activated linebacker Curtis Robinson off IR and elevated CB Dontae Johnson and WR Willie Snead IV from the practice squad.

Kinlaw has been dealing with some issues in his surgically-repaired knee. He tried to play in Week 4 and couldn’t make it onto the field. He was out last week and ruled out again Friday before being placed on IR. He’ll miss a minimum of four weeks, after which the team can reinstate him to the active roster. Their Week 9 Bye will cover one of those weeks, so Kinlaw would miss three games if he stays out the minimum number of weeks.

Moseley tore his ACL against the Panthers so his IR stint will be season-ending.

Robinson went on IR at the start of the season after suffering a high ankle sprain in the preseason finale. He’ll provide depth at linebacker and some help to a special teams unit that has struggled this season.

Johnson and Snead will be up for Sunday’s game. There’s a chance Johnson plays some with Moseley now out. He could actually start on the outside if the team values experience there since second-year CBs Ambry Thomas and Deommodore Lenoir, and rookie Samuel Womack are their other options to replace Moseley.

