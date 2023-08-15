49ers rookie K Jake Moody bounces back in practice after rough preseason debut

Jake Moody is BACK!

The 49ers rookie kicker had a tough afternoon in his preseason debut when he missed both of his field goal tries. His 40-yard attempt sailed wide left. His 58-yard attempt later in the game was pushed wide right.

It surely wasn’t what Moody nor the 49ers were hoping for when he stepped into a game situation, but head coach Kyle Shanahan after the game expressed confidence in his kicker. Moody rewarded that confidence Tuesday in the team’s first practice since their preseason defeat in Las Vegas.

According to NBC Sports Bay Area’s Matt Maiocco, Moody bounced back in a big way by drilling five of his six kicks in practice, including three from beyond 50 yards:

Jake Moody made his first four kicks from 59, 38, 56 and 53 yards. Then he missed from 61 and made from 43. Total: 5 of 6. — Matt Maiocco (@MaioccoNBCS) August 15, 2023

This is a nice sign that Moody didn’t carry Sunday’s mishaps with him into the next week. The next step will be translating his practice success into games though.

If misses are a problem Saturday vs. the Broncos, things could get dicey for the 49ers’ kicker.

