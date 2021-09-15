49ers practice report: 4 defensive starters sit out first Week 2 practice

The 49ers are already having to manage some injuries as they head into the second game of a two-game road swing to start the year.

In Wednesday’s practice they had four defensive starters sitting out and another couple players participating in limited roles as they try to navigate a mounting injury count on that side of the football.

The full practice participation report:

Did not participate

(AP Photo/Lon Horwedel)

DE Arik Armstead (hip) LB Dre Greenlaw (groin) DT Javon Kinlaw (knee) CB Emmanuel Moseley (knee) Kinlaw and Moseley both missed Week 1, and head coach Kyle Shanahan didn’t rule out a Week 2 return for either player. The team is taking it slow though to not jeopardize any long-term health. Greenlaw is day-to-day with a groin issue, and Shanahan said he’s not concerned about Armstead’s availability for Sunday in Philadelphia.

Limited participation

(AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

DE Dee Ford (ankle) LB Marcell Harris (oblique) Ford tweaked his ankle in the opener and Shanahan didn’t sound too concerned about the defensive end’s availability. It’s probably smart to take it slow with Ford regardless. He was excellent against Detroit.

Full participation

Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports

Some good news for the 49ers here is that no players were listed as full participants which means players like Nick Bosa and Brandon Aiyuk who were on the participation report last week didn’t have any setbacks that would put them back on the report this week.

1

1