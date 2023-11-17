49ers plan to sign Jason Verrett to practice squad

The 49ers are signing cornerback Jason Verrett to the practice squad, coach Kyle Shanahan said Friday.

The team worked out Verrett earlier this week after the Texans cut him. It is the second time in two months the 49ers have worked him out.

He played for the 49ers from 2019-22.

"Yeah, we tried him out," Shanahan said Friday, via David Bonilla of 49erswebzone.com. "We don't have him signed yet. We'll work through that over this weekend and see how it ends up for next week."

Verrett tore his left Achilles' tendon in a Nov. 10, 2022, practice with the 49ers, the latest in a series of season-ending injuries he has had in his career. He tore an ACL in Week 1 of the 2021 season, the last game he has played.

"JV has been one of the most respected guys we've had in our building," Shanahan said. "Just the way he carries himself, how talented he is. When you just look at his footwork and how he played with us, guys always looked up to him in that way. I think he was a mentor to a lot of guys. But it was just the perseverance, how he carried himself, that guys loved.

"When he did workout here the first time . . . we had about seven players just go out and watch it, which I've never seen that before. So, it just shows how our team felt about him."