49ers place RB Trey Sermon on injured reserve

The 49ers on Saturday announced a series of roster moves that included placing rookie running back Trey Sermon on injured reserve.

Sermon suffered an ankle injury that knocked him out of the 49ers’ Week 12 game against Minnesota. He was carted to the locker room with what head coach Kyle Shanahan called a bad ankle sprain. Sermon was a candidate for IR immediately after the game and is now officially out for at least the next three contests.

This season Sermon had been mostly relegated to special teams work. In nine games he has 41 carries for 167 yards and one touchdown. He also has three catches for 26 yards.

Other moves for San Francisco involved some practice squad call ups to combat some of the team’s injury issues.

Linebacker Tyrell Adams was promoted to the active roster from the practice squad. He’ll provide depth with LB Fred Warner listed as ‘doubtful’ and LB Dre Greenlaw ruled out. San Francisco also downgraded LB Marcell Harris to ‘out’ for Sunday’s game which further necessitates Adams’ promotion. He took the roster spot vacated by Sermon.

Another linebacker, recently-signed veteran Justin March was also elevated. He signed with San Francisco early in the week. He’ll revert back to the practice squad after Sunday’s game.

Wide receiver River Cracraft was brought up from the practice squad as well. He’ll provide depth with WR Deebo Samuel sidelined, and revert after the game. Cracraft in nine games for the 49ers last season had six catches for 41 yards and returned five punts for 40 yards. The team may elect to use him as the punt returner instead of Brandon Aiyuk who’ll see an expanded offensive role with Samuel out.

List