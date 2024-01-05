49ers lose Jason Verrett to shoulder injury after fall on practice field

Jason Verrett has had some of the worst injury luck in NFL history, and his luck keeps getting worse.

Verrett, the 49ers cornerback who had been slated to get significant playing time on Sunday for the first time in two years, fell on the practice field, injured his rotator cuff and will need shoulder surgery.

San Francisco coach Kyle Shanahan told reporters today that the injury is "crushing" for Verrett, who has had a brutal run of injuries throughout his NFL career.

Verrett was a 2014 first-round pick of the Chargers who had multiple injuries in his rookie year, causing him to miss 10 games while playing in six. In 2015, Verrett was healthy for 14 games and went to the Pro Bowl. In 2016, Verrett suffered a torn ACL and played in just four games. In 2017, Verrett suffered another knee injury in Week One and missed the rest of the season. In 2018, Verrett missed the entire season with a torn Achilles. In 2019, Verrett played in just one game before suffering an ankle injury. In 2020, Verrett managed to stay healthy for 13 games and played well. But in 2021 he tore his ACL in Week One, in 2022 he missed the entire season with knee and Achilles injuries, and in 2023 he played in just one game.

Add it all up, and Verrett has played 41 of a possible 163 games in his 10-year NFL career.