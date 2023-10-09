49ers make it look easy on opening drive, lead 7-0

The Cowboys offered little resistance against the 49ers on the opening drive.

San Francisco took the opening kickoff and marched 75 yards in seven plays to take a 7-0 lead with only 3:50 gone in Sunday Night Football. They did not face a third down.

Brock Purdy found George Kittle wide open in the end zone for a 19-yard score.

Cowboys safety Donovan Wilson had a 15-yard penalty on the opening play, grabbing Christian McCaffrey by the facemask. It got no better for Dallas.

Prudy was 4-of-4 for 43 yards.

McCaffrey had three runs for 12 yards, and Brandon Aiyuk caught two passes for 20 yards.