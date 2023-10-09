Advertisement

49ers make it look easy on opening drive, lead 7-0

ProFootball Talk on NBC Sports
·1 min read

The Cowboys offered little resistance against the 49ers on the opening drive.

San Francisco took the opening kickoff and marched 75 yards in seven plays to take a 7-0 lead with only 3:50 gone in Sunday Night Football. They did not face a third down.

Brock Purdy found George Kittle wide open in the end zone for a 19-yard score.

Cowboys safety Donovan Wilson had a 15-yard penalty on the opening play, grabbing Christian McCaffrey by the facemask. It got no better for Dallas.

Prudy was 4-of-4 for 43 yards.

McCaffrey had three runs for 12 yards, and Brandon Aiyuk caught two passes for 20 yards.