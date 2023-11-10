49ers list Trent Williams, Javon Hargrave as questionable

49ers left tackle Trent Williams returned to practice this week, his first participation since injuring his ankle Oct. 15 against the Browns. He got in limited work Thursday and Friday.

Williams is questionable for Sunday's game against the Jaguars.

"I think he’s real questionable to be playing," 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan said, via David Bonilla of 49erswebzone.com. "That's what my eyes see, too. . . . We've got tomorrow. Tomorrow's Saturday. If it's no tomorrow, then we'll wait to game time. Today was half speed, wasn't able to do a lot yesterday, and yeah, I want to know how he feels all the way going up to it."

Defensive tackle Javon Hargrave (knee) also is questionable after two consecutive limited practices.

"His knee acted up in practice yesterday," Shanahan said.

The 49ers ruled out offensive guard Aaron Banks (toe) and defensive end Drake Jackson (knee). Jon Feliciano will replace Banks.

Defensive end Robert Beal (hamstring), linebacker Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles (ankle), cornerback Darrell Luter (knee) and cornerback Samuel Womack (knee) are questionable.

Receiver Deebo Samuel will return this week after missing two games with a hairline fracture in his shoulder. He was a full participant in practice all week.

Samuel ranks fourth on the 49ers with 20 receptions for 302 yards and one touchdown. He is also the team’s fourth-leading rusher with 95 yards and a touchdown on 18 rushing attempts.