49ers lead Buccaneers 13-7 at halftime

The 49ers are only 1-for-3 in the red zone, settling for two field goals to go along with Christian McCaffrey's 4-yard touchdown reception. They lead the Buccaneers 13-7 at halftime.

The 49ers have 201 yards, but Jake Moody kicked field goals of 37 and 28 yards after they stalled at the 19 and 10 on their final two possessions of the first half.

Brock Purdy is 14-of-17 for 164 yards and a touchdown, and McCaffrey has 10 touches for 50 yards and a touchdown. Brandon Aiyuk has four receptions for 80 yards.

The Bucs have only 115 yards, with 70 coming on their scoring drive. Mike Evans caught a 1-yard touchdown pass from Baker Mayfield, Evans' only reception today, which came with 1:48 in the half.

Mayfield is 8-of-10 for 80 yards and a touchdown. He lost a fumble on a hit by Fred Warner that Clelin Ferrell recovered.