49ers' Kittle joins exclusive NFL tight end club in win vs. Jaguars originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area

The 49ers snapped their three-game losing streak with a 34-3 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday at EverBank Stadium.

All-Pro tight end George Kittle picked up right where he left off, making more history at his position for San Francisco in Week 10.

In the win, Kittle reached 559 yards receiving on the season, meaning he has surpassed 500 yards receiving for a seventh straight year or every season he has been in the NFL.

Kittle joins Rob Gronkowski, Keith Jackson and Hall of Famer Ozzie Newsome as the only tight ends to record 500 or more receiving yards in each of the first seven seasons of their careers.

To reach the 500-plus yards mark, the four-time NFL Pro Bowl selection caught three Brock Purdy passes for 116 yards and an electric 66-yard touchdown, which became Kittle’s longest reception this season and his farthest score since Week 14 of the 2018 season.

KITTLE WALKS IT IN ‼️ pic.twitter.com/nEvgL88Pcp — 49ers on NBCS (@NBCS49ers) November 12, 2023

Kittle’s performance also marked the second time in his career that he has registered 100 or more receiving yards in back-to-back games, which he last accomplished Weeks 13 and 14 during the 2021 NFL season.

Kittle also became the 15th tight end in NFL history to have over 115 receiving yards on three or fewer receptions in a single game, as he finished San Francisco’s win averaging 38.33 yards per catch.

In just nine games during the 2023 NFL season, Kittle has four touchdowns and is averaging 62.11 receiving yards per game.

Throughout his seven-year career with San Francisco, Kittle has caught 430 passes for 5,813 yards and 35 touchdowns.

It’s safe to say the 49ers nailed their scouting report on Kittle, as he has been a key component in San Francisco’s offense since it selected him with the second pick of the fifth round in the 2017 NFL Draft.

