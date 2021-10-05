49ers injury updates from Kyle Shanahan come with good news

There was disaster potential for the 49ers going into their Week 5 game against the Arizona Cardinals.

After losing to the Seahawks 28-21 at Levi’s Stadium in Week 4, San Francisco appeared to once again be dealing with major injuries to key players. Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo hurt his calf and missed the second half, left tackle Trent Williams left the game early, and kicker Robbie Gould didn’t play. Head coach Kyle Shanahan on Monday spoke with reporters and offered a more positive outlook on the 49ers’ injury situation than the one given immediately after the game.

Garoppolo may not wind up missing any time, per the head coach. Here are the other injury updates from Shanahan’s Monday conference call:

LT Trent Williams (shoulder)

Williams was carted off against the Seahawks on two separate occasions. The first time he was cramping and needed treatment in the locker room. The second time he was dealing with a shoulder issue that knocked him out for the game. There was some concern in the organization that Williams suffered a serious injury, but Shanahan on Monday said the injury isn’t as bad as they expected.

“Yeah, that was some of probably the best news we got considering what we were worried about initially,” Shanahan said. “There is some fluid in there so, there are some issues with it, but that’s stuff that hopefully he can recover from here before Sunday.”

If Williams is unable to go Sunday it would likely be rookie left tackle Jaylon Moore starting in his place.

K Robbie Gould (groin)

Gould’s absence was an unpleasant pregame surprise for San Francisco on Sunday. He suffered a groin injury pregame that didn’t allow him to kick against Seattle. Punter Mitch Wishnowsky filled in and missed a 41-yard field goal and an extra point. Gould’s groin strain could keep him out for three-to-five weeks, per Shanahan. The 49ers will work out kickers in practice as they figure out whether Gould will go on Injured Reserve.

TE George Kittle (calf)

This one may not go away for awhile. Kittle was questionable with a calf injury going into Sunday and played through it. He also bent his leg awkwardly on a tackle although there don’t appear to be any lingering effects from that. Shanahan said the plan with Kittle is similar to last week. In the week of practice before Seattle Kittle missed Wednesday and Thursday and was limited Friday.

DL Javon Kinlaw (knee)

It doesn’t sound like this one is going away any time soon. Kinlaw dealt with knee issues in the preseason and missed the season opener for the same reason. He’s been managed in practice and was questionable each of the last two games. That’ll probably continue to be the case as Shanahan indicated Monday.

DL Samson Ebukam (hamstring)

Ebukam played 21 defensive snaps and four special teams snaps against Seattle and he didn’t appear to miss any time with a hamstring injury. Shanahan said the issue is just soreness for the defensive end and that they’ll manage that throughout the week. Ebukam had three tackles Sunday including one on Seattle’s final drive.

RB Elijah Mitchell (shoulder)

It sounds like Mitchell is on track to practice this week and play Sunday after missing the last two games with a shoulder injury he suffered in Week 2 against the Eagles.

“Yes, I’m being told that by this Wednesday, he should be able to practice and get that blue jersey off,” Shanahan said. “So that’d be huge to get him back and hopefully he’ll be feeling better this week. It’ll be nice to see him get some reps without the blue jersey on, which is a no-contact jersey.”

Mitchell got one practice in ahead of Week 3, and was limited all week leading up to the Seahawks game while wearing his blue non-contact jersey. The removal of the blue jersey indicates he’ll be a full go.

