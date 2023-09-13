49ers injury report: Kittle participates in practice; Greenlaw sits out originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area

SANTA CLARA — Tight end George Kittle did not incur any setbacks while playing 47 snaps in the 49ers’ season opener and was a full participant in practice on Wednesday.

The 49ers came out of their Week 1 victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers with no injury concerns. Only linebacker Dre Greenlaw did not participate in practice Wednesday. He sat out with a groin issue.

“It’s just wear and tear,” 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan said of Greenlaw. “It's just still sore.”

Greenlaw is expected to be on the field Sunday when the 49ers face the Los Angeles Rams in Week 2 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood.

Left tackle Trent Williams, 35, did not participate in practice as the 49ers typically give him a day off from on-field work in Wednesdays.

Kittle was limited last week due to a groin issue. He and wide receiver Ray-Ray McCloud were full participants in practice.

For the Rams, only tackle Joseph Notebook was limited in practice due to an ankle issue.

Wide receiver Cooper Kupp will not be available, as he remains on injured reserve with a hamstring issue.

49ers participation report

No practice

LB Dre Greenlaw (groin)

T Trent Williams (not injury related -- resting player)

Full Participation

TE George Kittle (groin)

WR Ray-Ray McCloud (wrist)

Rams participation report

Limited

T Joseph Noteboom (ankle)

Full participation

CB Ahkello Witherspoon (hip)

