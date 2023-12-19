49ers injury report: Davis out multiple weeks with high ankle sprain originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area

The 49ers came away from their 45-29 win over the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday even thinner on the defensive line.

Kalia Davis suffered a high ankle sprain in the victory at State Farm Stadium after appearing on the field for only 13 defensive plays and two on special teams. Coach Kyle Shanahan spoke to local media via conference call Monday and shared that the defensive tackle will miss multiple weeks.

The defensive line, already without Arik Armstead and Javon Hargrave, loses even more depth with Davis’ injury. Clelin Ferrell also suffered an ankle injury but is day to day. When asked about free-agent defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh, Shanahan left the door open.

"Not yet, but I'm not ruling out anything," Shanahan said. "We have guys on our practice squad that you see we used last week. We aren't exactly sure when Hargrave and Armstead are coming back, but we do know they have chances this week. There are a lot of variables that are playing together that are going to be discussed."

Deommodore Lenoir suffered a rib contusion in Sunday’s game but is day to day. The extra day off this week with the 49ers' next game on Monday night will help the cornerback recover.

On the offensive side of the ball, receiver Jauan Jennings has been placed in the concussion protocol. The wideout caught both of his two targets for 25 yards in Sunday’s win.

The injury that had the team, coaches and fans holding their collective breath Sunday was Brock Purdy's stinger late in the first half of the win. There appears to be no residual effect of the injury the day after the game.

“He felt good last night, and they didn’t give me any information today that they are concerned about,” Shanahan said. “So I’m assuming it’s your typical stinger, and the fact that he was able to get through the game was a pretty good sign.”

For all of the remaining players who missed the game — Ross Dwelley (ankle), Elijah Mitchell (knee) and Oren Burks (knee), Shanahan reported that all have a chance to return to practice this week but would not confirm any player’s specific status.

