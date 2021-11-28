49ers injury update: Dre Greenlaw questionable, Trey Sermon carted off

The 49ers had a couple injury issues in the second quarter.

Linebacker Dre Greenlaw, who’s playing in his first game since hurting his groin in Week 1 and getting surgery, went down with a groin injury and is officially questionable to return. He was on the sideline doing some light jogging after being attended to by trainers.

Rookie running back Trey Sermon was carted off a few minutes later with an ankle injury he suffered on punt coverage. He was also announced as questionable to return.