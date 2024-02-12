49ers epically trick Chiefs with razzle-dazzle Jennings-to-CMC TD originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area

A little razzle dazzle in the Super Bowl? The 49ers aren't opposed.

San Francisco coach Kyle Shanahan went deep into his bag in the second quarter of Super Bowl LVIII on Sunday at Allegiant Stadium, dialing up a double-pass touchdown that went from quarterback Brock Purdy to wide receiver Jauan Jennings before culminating in a 21-yard touchdown pass to running back Christian McCaffrey.

JAUAN TRICK-PLAY TD TO CMC 🤯 pic.twitter.com/7jGhcXqhlO — 49ers on NBCS (@NBCS49ers) February 12, 2024

Let's see another angle of the incredible play, this time broken down.

Shanahan dialed up some Vegas magic 🪄😱 pic.twitter.com/r68FoBccM3 — 49ers on NBCS (@NBCS49ers) February 12, 2024

The touchdown was the first of the game, giving the 49ers a 10-0 lead near the end of the first half after kicker Jake Moody made an NFL-record 55-yard field goal earlier in the second quarter.

And in a game like this, a touchdown against the Chiefs' vaunted defense certainly is something to celebrate.

Jennings, ironically enough, is the highest-rated high school QB recruit playing in Super Bowl LVIII, as the No. 5-rated dual-threat signal-caller in the U.S. in 2015 and the No. 89 recruit overall. Patrick Mahomes and Purdy were ranked No. 389 and No. 839 overall, respectively, during their high school playing days.

There's still plenty of game left, and there's no telling what Shanahan will conjure next.