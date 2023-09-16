49ers elevate CB Tre Swilling from practice squad for Rams game originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area

SANTA CLARA — The 49ers on Saturday elevated practice-squad cornerback Tre Swilling to be available to play Week 2 against the Los Angeles Rams.

Swilling was not promoted to the 49ers’ 53-man roster, but he will take the roster spot that was vacated due to cornerback Samuel Womack’s knee injury.

The 49ers placed Womack on injured reserve, which requires him to be unavailable for at least four games.

Coach Kyle Shanahan said the 49ers expect Womack to be out of action for six to eight weeks with a knee injury. Because the sprain is to his medial collateral ligament, Womack will not require surgery.

Swilling, 24, is in line to make his NFL regular-season debut after originally entering the league with the Tennessee Titans as an undrafted rookie from Georgia Tech in 2021.

Swilling (6-foot-1, 196 pounds) spent time last year with the New Orleans Saints’ practice squad. He was released a month later, and signed with the 49ers’ practice squad in December.

The 49ers took Swilling to training camp. He was waived as the club trimmed its roster to the 53-player limit, but San Francisco immediately re-signed him to the practice squad.

