49ers' Armstead to undergo surgery on meniscus he tore in Week 13

SANTA CLARA — Defensive tackle Arik Armstead, scheduled for offseason right knee surgery to address torn meniscus cartilage, believes he has a good chance to be cleared for the opening of 49ers training camp in late-July.

Armstead sustained the injury to his right knee on the second play of the 49ers’ Week 13 game against the Philadelphia Eagles and sat out the final five games of the regular season.

“I thought my season was over after the Philly game,” Armstead said. “I tore my meniscus, and I didn’t know if I’d be able to come back and put in a lot of hard work to get back for the playoffs. I’ll have to get that taken care of.

“The time window (to return) should be around then (training camp). So we’ll see how it goes. That’s what I was dealing with. I wouldn’t have missed this run for anything. I’m glad I was able to get back and help my team get to the Super Bowl and try to win one. Our team was too special, and I wouldn’t have missed that for anything.”

Armstead also was dealing with plantar fasciitis but his foot condition improved during the time it required him to get his knee into condition through physical therapy to get back on the field.

General manager John Lynch said the 49ers’ other starting defensive tackle, Javon Hargrave, sustained a torn thumb ligament that placed his availability into question, too. Hargrave appeared on the 49ers’ injury report with a thumb injury in Week 12.

“He battled through a torn meniscus and made a decision to play because he knew the opportunity,” Lynch said of Armstead. “Javon Hargrave had a similar decision with a torn thumb ligament and decided we had too rare of an opportunity.”

Lynch said Armstead and Hargrave made the decisions to continue to play after the 49ers medical staff, as well as second opinions, allowed both players the option of continuing to play.

“And that’s the thing people at home don’t see — the sacrifices people are making,” Lynch said.

