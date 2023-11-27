49ers activate Robert Beal Jr., place George Odum on injured reserve originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area

The 49ers on Monday activated rookie defensive end Robert Beal Jr. off the injured reserve list.

In order to make room for Beal on the 53-man roster, the 49ers placed veteran safety George Odum on injured reserve.

Odum sustained a torn biceps in the 49ers’ 31-13 victory over the Seattle Seahawks on Thursday night at Lumen Field. Odum is one of the team's top special-teams players.

The team is holding out hope Odum will be able to return to action at some point this season following surgery.

The 49ers selected Beal in the fifth round (No. 173) overall from Georgia. He appeared in 54 games with 10 starts in six seasons (2018-22) at Georgia. Beal recorded 72 tackles, 12.0 TFLs, 10.5 sacks with two forced fumbles and one fumble recovery in his college career.

He missed a large portion of training camp this summer with a hamstring injury. The 49ers placed him on injured reserve just prior to the start of the regular season.

Beal becomes the third player the 49ers have activated from the injury list in the past two weeks, joining cornerbacks Samuel Womack (knee) and Darrell Luter (knee).

Beal joins a deep group of 49ers defensive linemen that also includes Nick Bosa, Javon Hargrave, Arik Armstead, Chase Young, Clelin Ferrell, Javon Kinlaw, Kevin Givens, Randy Gregory and Kalia Davis.

