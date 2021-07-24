49ers 2021 90-man roster preview: Cornerback

Kyle Madson
·4 min read
The cornerback position is perhaps the biggest question mark on the 49ers’ roster going into training camp. Not only are their presumed starters relatively unproven, there are also injury and overall quality of depth concerns.

San Francisco has two players that figure to start outside and a slot corner, but after that the sizable question marks loom at a position where the club dealt with a rash of injuries a season ago.

Going into camp it’ll be worth watching for the starters and to see how the depth chart shakes out overall, because it could be the difference between a Super Bowl run and another disappointing year.

Here’s what their roster looks like going into camp:

Jason Verrett

(Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

The only question with Verrett is whether he can stay on the field. He played a career-high in snap last season and looked the part of a Pro Bowler in 13 contests. The problem is his injury track record is long, and it'll take more than one season to shake that concern. Still, going into the year he's as healthy a he's ever been and figures to be the team's top corner and possible Pro Bowler.

Emmanuel Moseley

Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Moseley re-signed with the 49ers on a two-year contract this offseason. He was pushed into a starting job when Richard Sherman got hurt the first week of the year, and he acquitted himself well in 12 games. He appears to be a starting-caliber NFL cornerback, but his job isn't guaranteed going into training camp. Moseley will need to perform well to earn that top spot.

K'Waun Williams

(Photo by Norm Hall/Getty Images)

It was a bit of a surprise to see Williams return on a one-year contract later in this free agency cycle. The nickel corner dealt with some injuries last year that limited him to only eight games, but he's one of the NFL's top slot defenders and a key reason for San Francisco's defensive success the last couple years. He'll be the starter and one of the team's best players as long as he's available.

Ambry Thomas

(AP Photo/Matthew Hinton)

The 49ers selected Thomas in the third round of this year's draft. He opted out of the 2020 season, but his 2019 campaign was strong enough to put him in the conversation as a possible starter in 2021. His name will be one to keep a close eye on in camp because there's a real chance he sees significant snaps as a rookie.

Deommodore Lenoir

D. Ross Cameron-USA TODAY Sports

Lenoir was one of the 49ers' trio of fifth-round selections. He played in 45 games across four seasons with the University of Oregon and like Thomas, could become a factor this year if injuries strike the secondary again. His long-term future could be working in as the heir apparent to Williams, so he'll be intriguing for that reason even if Williams plays the full year.

Dontae Johnson

Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Johnson is a versatile veteran who can play special teams, which should pave the way to a roster spot for him even if he's not particularly great at corner. He played some in the slot last season and did a better job than he did on the boundary. His experience will be valuable though, and barring a meltdown from him or an incredible camp from one of the other players down the depth chart, he should find his way back onto the club for a seventh season.

Ken Webster

Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

There could wind up being a battle between Webster and Johnson for a roster spot since he offers a lot of the same things Johnson does. Webster got hurt last year and played in only nine games. He was a valuable special teams player though and that figures to be the role he'd occupy this season.

Tim Harris Jr.

Sean Logan/The Arizona Republic-USA TODAY Sports

Harris is an under-the-radar fascinating player for this iteration of the 49ers' secondary. His floor is that he doesn't make the team, but his ceiling puts him in the conversation to be the first corner off the bench. Injuries have plagued him since he was a highly-touted recruit going into college, but he has good size and played well enough at Virginia to provide some optimism that he may have a future in the NFL. It'll take a big camp for him to dig out of his current station and onto the roster though.

Mark Fields II

(AP Photo/Josie Lepe)

Fields may have no shot to make the 49ers in a more complete secondary. He has five games of experience across two years as an undrafted free agent, and in those five games he's played just 26 defensive snaps and 21 special teams snaps. Fields will go into camp on the outside looking in, but a big preseason could easily push him into a roster spot.

