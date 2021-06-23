4 trade ideas to get John Wall out of Houston

John Wall’s contract is one of the most unenviable across the entire NBA for team executives. The former five-time Wizards All-Star is due over $40 million in each of the next two seasons, despite a slew of injuries limiting him to just 72 games combined over the past three years and an inefficient 2020-21 season.

Wall has lost some of the burst and defensive acumen that just a few years ago made him one of the top point guards in the league. Yet he still draws praise for his leadership, and could at the very least provide a scoring boost off the bench to a few teams that can take on his salary. If the Rockets wanted to move Wall to get his contract off the books, here are four possibilities.

Wall heads to New Orleans

Trade:New Orleans Pelicans send Steven Adams, Eric Bledsoe, Nickeil Alexander-Walker to the Rockets for Wall and Jae'Sean Tate This isn't a blockbuster, but is a sensible, low-risk trade for both teams. The Rockets would free up more cap space by taking on Adams' expiring deal, and he and Bledsoe could add a veteran presence to a young, rebuilding team. Alexander-Walker flashed potential as a scorer in his second season, averaging 18.2 points per game per 36 minutes, and could pair with Kevin Porter Jr. to give the Rockets a fun young backcourt. The Pelicans, meanwhile, would add a former All-Star in Wall to try and appease Zion Williamson's reportedly disgruntled family. The point guard could bring the scoring touch that saw him put up over 20 points a game in 20-21 to a sixth man role playing behind Lonzo Ball. Jae'Sean Tate would also be a nice add, a young do-everything forward who could make an instant defensive impact on a team that ranked 23rd in defensive rating in 2020-21.

Porzingis moves, but stays in Texas

Trade: Dallas Mavericks trade Kristaps Porzingis, Josh Richardson, Nicolo Melli and a 2022 first-round pick to the Rockets for John Wall, Christian Wood Trade talk has swirled around Porzingis after the one-time All-Star big man averaged just 13 points a game in the Mavericks' first-round exit to the Los Angeles Clippers, and a Wood-for-Porzingis swap makes sense for Dallas. Wood is a multidimensional threat who averaged an efficient 21 points a game in Houston, and would form a devastating pick-and-roll combination with Luka Doncic - a more natural complement to the Mavericks' superstar than Porzingis ever was. He's a vertical spacer who can also hit threes at a comparable rate to Porzingis, while offering perhaps even more switchability on defense. Wall, meanwhile could help keep the Mavericks afloat with his playmaking when Doncic sits, forming a nice complement to Jalen Brunson. The 7-foot-3 Latvian, meanwhile, would have the chance to start over in a featured role in Houston, and the Rockets would receive a nice first-round pick in addition to offloading Wall's contract. Maybe Josh Richardson could even rediscover the two-way potential he once showed in Miami. Maybe Nicolo Melli turns into the next Davis Bertans. Okay, that last one's doubtful, but the Rockets would at least get some solid, relatively young value here.

Story continues

Time for some Magic

Trade: Orlando Magic send Gary Harris, Markelle Fultz, Mo Bamba and a 2021 second-round pick to the Rockets for John Wall, Kevin Porter Jr. This trade would rest solely on how highly the Rockets value Porter Jr., a gifted second-year wing who racked up over 16 points and 6 assists per game but with below-average advanced metrics. If they view him as a potential future cornerstone, this deal likely wouldn't go through. If they see him as expendable, this trade makes sense - offloading Wall's contract and receiving a couple decent young pieces in return. With Cole Anthony and Wendell Carter Jr. as building blocks at point guard and center, the Magic have little use for either Fultz or Bamba at this point. Each has seen their growth stunted by external factors - Fultz by injury, Bamba by the roadblock of Nikola Vucevic - but could turn some potential into production in Houston. Orlando, meanwhile, would be rid of Gary Harris's $20-million-a-year contract and have a worthy mentor to Anthony in Wall, who could help last season's rookie read NBA defenses and improve as a playmaker. Porter Jr., however, would be the centerpiece of the deal and an ideal fit on a young, rebuilding Magic roster.

Ben Simmons Had to Be Involved At Some Point

Trade: Philadelphia 76ers send Ben Simmons to the Rockets, Gary Clark to the Indiana Pacers; Pacers send Myles Turner to the Rockets, Malcolm Brogdon to the 76ers; Rockets send John Wall, Kevin Porter Jr., 2021 first-round pick to the Pacers, Kelly Olynyk to the 76ers Here we go. It remains to be seen what kind of value the 76ers could receive for Simmons if they did seriously look into trading him, after a passive performance in the team's second-round loss to the Hawks. If they did, however, it'd be difficult to see them receiving better value than a player like Brogdon, particularly with Simmons' immense $30-million, five-year-deal. Brogdon is one of the most underrated players in the league, a 39% shooter from 3-point range who could space the floor for Joel Embiid while also giving the 76ers the secondary point-of-attack, shot-creating guard that could put them over the hump. He's no All-NBA defender like Simmons, but Brogdon is big, switchable, and adept enough on that end to cover the opposing team's best guard on any given night. Olynyk could also fit in nicely as a scoring and playmaking punch off the bench, particularly if the 19/8/4 per-game slashes he put up as a Rocket last season are for real. The Rockets, meanwhile, get value that would instantly make them a playoff contender, with Simmons getting to run the show with a formidable big-man combo in Wood and Turner. Turner never really found his offensive foothold in Indiana next to Domantas Sabonis, but Wood would serve as a more natural complement - both can space the floor and protect the rim. The Pacers theoretically get the short end of the stick here, but they're in need of a new organizational direction, spinning their wheels as a playoff contender. Wall could keep them competitive in the short term next to Sabonis, T.J. Warren and Caris LeVert, and the Pacers could work on developing Porter Jr. in planning for their future while also receiving a first-round pick. If another year removed from injury proves beneficial for Wall, all parties involved could walk away happy here.

1

1

1

1