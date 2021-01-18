4 teams who could trade for Texans QB Deshaun Watson

The Houston Texans aren’t even thinking about trading quarterback Deshaun Watson. Not even Cal McNair would entertain that thought.

However, the NFL and the rest of the sports world can’t help but notice the friction between the franchise quarterback and Houston. It prompts a question in the mind of 32 NFL teams: what is the Texans’ price to acquire Watson?

Here are four teams who could be asking the Texans to name their price, according to a report from the NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

1. Jacksonville Jaguars

The Jaguars have a new coach in Urban Meyer, who is making his transition from the college game to the NFL. While the Jaguars hold the No. 1 overall pick, and they could use it to take Trevor Lawrence, they could also use the pick to acquire a sure thing at quarterback. With Watson, there is no time wasted allowing him to grow as a franchise quarterback; he already is one. Jacksonville could start competing for the AFC South immediately.

2. New York Jets

Joe Douglas has been an active part of winning organizations, which is why his first two seasons with the Jets as general manager had to be frustrating. New York could get a fresh start and win immediately with new coach Robert Saleh. Deal Sam Darnold and some picks to the Texans, and the Jets could be playoff contenders with Broadway Deshaun.

3. Miami Dolphins

The Dolphins have quietly rebuilt themselves and just need some stability at quarterback to catapult the team to new heights. Watson would be the missing piece to ignite Miami.

4. Carolina Panthers

If Joe Brady can't come to Houston, why not bring Watson to Brady in Carolina? The innovative offensive coordinator was able to get some results out of Teddy Bridgewater despite running back Christian McCaffrey playing a paltry three games the entire year. Watson would elevate the Panthers into being a playoff contender immediately, and The Checkdown would have to hire more staff for game days as Watson and McCaffrey would produce copious amounts of highlights.