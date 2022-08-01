4-star DE Kavion Henderson announces top 5, sets commitment date

Auburn’s 2024 recruiting class is off to a great start after the Big Cat weekend.

The Tigers landed four-star cornerback A’Mon Lane and four-star quarterback Adrian Posse on Saturday, giving them their first two commitments of the cycle.

The good news continued when four-star defensive end kavion henderson included Auburn in his top five schools on Sunday. He will announce his decision on Nov. 6 and will be deciding between Auburn, Georgia, Oklahoma, Arkansas, and Cincinnati.

The 6-3, 223-pound Henderson has made multiple visits to Auburn and is a star at Leeds High School, the home of Auburn legend Charles Barkley.

He is ranked as the No. 187 overall player and No. 17 defensive lineman in the 247Sports composite ranking for the 2024 recruiting class. He is also the No. 8 player from Alabama.

While he is listed as a defensive lineman, Auburn has recruited him at the edge spot, an area that is short on depth. This is part of the pitch from edge coach Roc Bellatoni.

“He’s telling me that if I come there and work hard then I can play because they are short on the edge room,” Henderson told Auburn Undercover’s Jason Caldwell. “Even the players are telling me that. I just know I have a chance to make an impact if I go there, but I know it won’t be easy and I’ll have to work hard.”

