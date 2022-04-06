4-star Finland OL includes UGA football in top 4

Offensive lineman Olaus Alinen visited the University of Georgia on March 17. Now, he puts the Georgia Bulldogs in his top four schools.

Alinen, who is from Finland, ranks as the nation’s No. 127 overall player and as the No. 14 ranked offensive tackle in the class of 2023. The four-star is the top-ranked player in Connecticut. He is considered the top college football prospect that is originally from Europe.

The 6-foot-6, 315-pound tackle plays high school football for The Loomis Chaffee School in Windsor, Connecticut. Alinen also recently visited South Carolina, USC, Ohio State, Alabama, and more. According to 247Sports, the four-star is expected to commit to Alabama.

Olaus Alinen has been invited to the 2023 All-American Bowl. His father, Klaus Alinen, played for Berlin in NFL Europe and one season on the Atlanta Falcons practice squad.

Aliene ranks Miami, Ohio State, Alabama, and Georgia in his final four schools. He announced his top four via Twitter:

Alinen is a good story and it will be fun to see where he plays college football.

More!