4-star EDGE will heavily consider Florida after visit

Four-star edge defender AJ Hoffler made his first trip to the Swamp and Florida this past weekend. After his first visit, he said he will heavily consider the Gators moving forward, according to Gators Online.

Hoffler said his visit to Florida surpassed all of his expectations. He came away impressed with how the Gators’ older players and the new coaching had already forged strong bonds.

For Florida, outside linebacker coach and alumni liaison Mike Peterson has led the charge for Hoffler, who enjoyed his time around the Gator great but wished he had more to spend with him. Hoffler had to leave campus earlier than expected in order to get back to Atlanta.

However, they still spoke before and after spring practice, which Florida kicked off last week, and hit the field again Saturday while prospects were in town. Peterson told him that depending on how his body fills out that he would likely play as a defensive end or as a linebacker who can get after the quarterback.

Head coach Billy Napier also made sure he spoke with him and his mother before they left. Hoffler said other head coaches haven’t done that and appreciated that Napier did that.

Besides the Gators, Hoffler said he holds offers from Ohio State, Michigan, Clemson, Texas, Florida State, Auburn, Kentucky and Arkansas among others. The On3 Consensus rankings currently consider the Atlanta native as the 271st best player overall and the 31st best player at his position.

He said the Gators aren’t on the same tier currently as the Buckeyes and Clemson but are just below it where they still have a chance.

