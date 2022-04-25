4 OTs the Colts should consider drafting on Day 2

The Indianapolis Colts don’t have a first-round pick in the 2022 NFL draft, but they still have a chance to grab a potential left tackle of the future at some point during Day 2.

With selections at Nos. 42 and 73 overall, the Colts will have their opportunities to take an offensive tackle to compete with Matt Pryor on the blindside. Pryor currently has the leg up in the competition, but things can change quickly.

We’re focusing solely on Day 2 of the draft in this piece for two reasons. One, the Colts don’t have a first-round pick, and it’s unlikely they move into the first round for a tackle. Two, draft weekend is crazy enough so it’s more feasible to wait until the dust is settled to list players available on Day 3.

Without further ado, here are four offensive tackle prospects the Colts should consider drafting on Day 2:

Abraham Lucas, Washington State

Draft Wire Rank: OT6

Touchdown Wire Rank: OT5

Lucas is one of the best fits for the Colts when it comes to potential left tackles in the draft. He measured in at 6-foot-6 and 315 pounds with 33 7/8-inch arms. Despite that size, he crushed the short shuttle (4.40) at the NFL combine, which is a major barometer for offensive tackle success in the NFL. He’s a very smooth pass protector and when things are going well in the run game, he can be an asset.

There are a few knocks on Lucas’ profile. One of them being that he was a right tackle for his entire collegiate career. Switching to the left side has been done before and I believe his athleticism will translate if the move is made. But it’s not as simple as it sounds. The other issue comes with consistency in his pad level and play strength—two aspects that could go hand in hand.

Lucas meets several of the thresholds that the Colts like in their prospects and if there is a prospect to target as a potential future left tackle, it’s Lucas.

Rasheed Walker, Penn State

Draft Wire Rank: OT14

It wouldn’t be a surprise if Walker fell to Day 3 of the draft, but he checks so many boxes for the Colts that I wonder if they would consider him at No. 73 overall. Maybe they’d trade back, add some capital and then grab him, but he still checks a lot of boxes.

Walker, who was a team captain in 2021, has plenty of experience working at left tackle. That may intrigue the Colts even more if they stick to their method about true left tackles. Walker has the size and length to be successful on the edge while bringing the mauler type in the run game. He has quick feet and a solid frame but needs to add more consistency to his pass sets.

It will require some work, but there is real upside with Walker if he can put it all together.

Daniel Faalele, Minnesota

Draft Wire Rank: OT10

Touchdown Wire Rank: N/A

At 6-foot-8 and 390 pounds, Faalele is a mammoth of a human being. That unique size is going to make almost every team interested at some point throughout the draft. His height can also sometimes work against him simply because it is naturally more difficult to sustain lower pad level.

With that said, defenders won’t be able to run through him. He takes bull rushes with ease and he moves well for his size. There is a lot of development that must take place, especially considering Faalale didn’t start playing football until he got to Minnesota in 2018. He also played right tackle, which means he would have to make the transition to left tackle.

It wouldn’t be a surprise if the Colts passed on taking Faalale given the development that needs to take place but at the same time, no one would be shocked if they were intrigued by his upside.

Sean Rhyan, UCLA

Draft Wire Rank: OT7

Rhyan has different evaluations in the scouting community. Some view him as an offensive tackle while others see a move to guard in his future due to his height (6-foot-4) and arm length (32 5/8 inches). Some analysts have questions about how he moves in space but playing left tackle in Chip Kelly’s zone-read scheme is going to require movement skills.

It’s entirely possible the Colts view Rhyan more as a guard at the next level due to his measurements and abilities in the run game. But his experience at left tackle shouldn’t be completely swept under the rug.

Rhyan is likely a third-round pick and a player with upside if a team can hone his technique in pass protection.

