All 34 NFL quarterbacks that have come from the state of Ohio

It may not be what it once was, but the state of Ohio is still a very fertile state for producing NFL talent. A state that is as rabid about high school and college football, and has the NFL Hall of Fame within its borders is all you need to know about which sport rules the day in the Buckeye state.

And while the Ohio State football program doesn’t have the best track record for producing top-shelf NFL quarterbacks, the state itself has still sent its fair share to the highest level in the sport. In fact, with 34 total, Ohio has produced the fifth most NFL quarterbacks behind only California (141), Texas (79), Pennsylvania (54), and Florida (39).

ESPN recently partnered with Pro Football Reference to dissect several analytics and measurables when it comes to where NFL quarterbacks come from. For instance, Ohio isn’t known for its quarterback prospects performing up to expectations, and can’t thump its chest about having many starters, but the sheer volume is well above average.

We decided to put together a gallery of the 34 total NFL quarterbacks that have hailed from Ohio to take you down memory lane, or to perhaps raise your eyebrows in surprise.

Now, all we need to see is some of these OSU quarterbacks make a splash at the next level. You are on the clock, Mr. Justin Fields.

Adrian Breen

Apr 25, 2019; Nashville, TN, USA; Detailed view of neon NFL shield logo during the first round of the 2019 NFL Draft in downtown Nashville. Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

High School: Roger Bacon - Cincinnati, OH NFL teams: Cincinnati Bengals

Art Schlichter

Jan 1, 1980; Pasadena, CA, USA: FILE PHOTO; Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback Art Schlichter (10) in action against the Southern California Trojans during the 1980 Rose Bowl where USC defeated OSU 17-16 at the Rose Bowl Stadium. Credit: Long Photography-USA TODAY Sports

High School: Miami Trace - Washington Court House, OH NFL teams: Indianapolis Colts

Ben Roethlisberger

Feb 6, 2011; Arlington, TX, USA; Green Bay Packers linebacker A.J. Hawk (50) pressures Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger out of the pocket during the second half of Super Bowl XLV at Cowboys Stadium. Credit: Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

High School: Findlay - Findlay, OH NFL teams: Pittsburgh Steelers

Bernie Kosar

Dec 6, 1992; Cleveland, OH, USA; FILE PHOTO; Cleveland Browns quarterback Bernie Kosar (19) in action against the Cincinnati Bengals at Cleveland Stadium. The Browns defeated the Bengals 37-21. Credit: USA TODAY Sports

High School: Boardman - Youngstown, OH NFL teams: Cleveland Browns, Dallas Cowboys, Miami Dolphins

Bobby Hoying

Nov 22, 1998; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; FILE PHOTO; Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Bobby Hoying (7) in action against the New York Giants at Giants Stadium. Credit: Lou Capozzola-USA TODAY NETWORK

High School: St. Henry - St. Henry, OH NFL teams: Philadelphia Eagles, Oakland Raiders

Brady Quinn

Nov 29, 2009; Cincinnati, OH, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Brady Quinn (10) looks for an open reciever in the second half against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paul Brown Stadium. Cincinnati defeated Cleveland 16-7. Credit: Frank Victores-USA TODAY Sports

High School: Dublin Coffman - Dublin, OH NFL teams: Cleveland Browns, Kansas City Chiefs

Brian Dowling

https://twitter.com/deehan/status/644910029125103616?s=20 High School: St. Ignatius - Cleveland, OH NFL teams: New England Patriots, Green Bay Packers

Brian Hoyer

Jacoby Brissett of the Indianapolis Colts and fellow quarterback Brian Hoyer chat during pregame, Jacksonville Jaguars at Indianapolis Colts, Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, Nov. 17, 2019.

Jaguars At Colts

High School: St. Ignatius - Cleveland, OH NFL teams: New England Patriots, Arizona Cardinals, Cleveland Browns, Houston Texans, San Francisco 49ers, Indianapolis Colts

Brian MClure

https://twitter.com/BuffSportsHstry/status/1210980798192586752?s=20 High School: Rootstown - Rootstown, OH NFL teams: Buffalo Bills

Cardale Jones

Feb 8, 2020; Washington, DC, USA; DC Defenders quarterback Cardale Jones (12) smiles while leaving the field after the DefendersÕ game against the Seattle Dragons in an XFL football game at Audi Field. Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

High School: Glenville - Cleveland, OH NFL teams: Buffalo Bills, Los Angeles Chargers

Charlie Frye

Jan 3, 2010, Oakland, CA, USA; Oakland Raiders quarterback Charlie Frye (3) throws a pass in the first quarter against the Baltimore Ravens at the Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum. The Ravens defeated the Raiders 21-13. Credit: Kirby Lee/Image of Sport-USA TODAY Sports

High School: Willard - Willard, OH NFL teams: Cleveland Browns, Seattle Seahawks, Oakland Raiders

Charlie Green

https://twitter.com/WittFootball/status/610774196155719680?s=20 High School: Milton Union - West Milton, OH NFL teams: Oakland Raiders

Cliff Stoudt

Jun 29, 1985; Birmingham, AL, USA, FILE PHOTO; Birmingham Stallions quarterback Cliff Stoudt (18) rolls out behind Mark Battaglia (59) against the Houston Gamblers in the 1985 USFL quarter final playoff game at Legion Field. Credit: Manny Rubio-USA TODAY Sports

High School: Oberlin - Oberlin, OH NFL teams: Pittsburgh Steelers, Phoenix Cardinals, Miami Dolphins

Connor Cook

Aug 24, 2018; Oakland, CA, USA; Oakland Raiders quarterback Connor Cook (18) throws a pass against the Green Bay Packers during a preseason game at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum. Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

High School: Walsh Jesuit - Cuyahoga Falls, OH NFL teams: Oakland Raiders

Dave Ragone

Houston Texans quarterback Dave Ragone checks the backfield against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, Florida, December 14, 2003. The Bucs defeated the Texans 16-0. (Photo by Al Messerschmidt/Getty Images)

High School: St. Ignatius - Cleveland, OH NFL teams: Houston Texans

DeShone Kizer

Aug 29, 2019; Green Bay, WI, USA; Green Bay Packers quarterback DeShone Kizer (9) throws a pass during the second quarter against the Kansas City Chiefs at Lambeau Field. Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

High School: Central Catholic - Canton, OH NFL teams: Cleveland Browns, Green Bay Packers

Elvis Grbac

Nov 14, 1999; Tampa, FL, USA; FILE PHOTO; Tampa Bay Buccaneers tackle Warren Sapp (99) knocks the ball loose from Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Elvis Grbac (18) at Raymond James Stadium. Credit: USA TODAY Sports

High School: St. Joseph - Cleveland, OH NFL teams: San Francisco 49ers, Kansas City Chiefs, Baltimore Ravens

Greg Cook

Nov 23, 1969; New York, NY, USA; FILE PHOTO; Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Greg Cook (12) prior to the game against the New York Jets at Shea Stadium. Credit: Manny Rubio-USA TODAY Sports

High School: Chillicothe - Chillicothe, OH NFL teams: Cincinnati Bengals

Jason Garrett

Dec 11, 2011; Arlington, TX, USA; Dallas Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett throws a pass before the game against the New York Giants at Cowboys Stadium. Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

High School: University School - Chagrin Falls, OH NFL teams: Dallas Cowboys, New York Giants

Joe Burrow

Dec 14, 2019; New York, NY, USA; LSU Tigers quarterback and Heisman finalist Joe Burrow speaks to the media during a pre-ceremony press conference at the New York Marriott Marquis. Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

High School: Athens - The Plains, OH NFL teams: Cincinnati Bengals

Joe Dufek

Quarterback Jim Kelly of the Buffalo Bills prepares to throw the ball during a game against the New York Jets. USA TODAY Sports

High School: Theodore Roosevelt - Kent, OH NFL teams: Buffalo Bills

Larry Cipa

https://twitter.com/NOLAnews/status/1074789089210261504?s=20 High School: McNicholas - Cincinnati, OH NFL teams: New Orleans Saints

Mark Miller

https://twitter.com/KennyRudolph/status/1283895795381686284?s=20 High School: Canton South - Canton, OH NFL teams: Cleveland Browns

Matt Cavanaugh

Sep 4, 1988; Tampa, FL, USA; Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Matt Cavanaugh (6) drops back to pass against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Tampa Stadium. FILE PHOTO; Credit: USA TODAY Sports

High School: Chaney - Youngstown, OH NFL teams: New England Patriots, San Francisco 49ers, Philadelphia Eagles, New York Giants

Mitchell Trubisky

Dec 27, 2020; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Chicago Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky (10) throws a pass against the Jacksonville Jaguars during the second quarter at TIAA Bank Field. Credit: Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports

High School: Mentor - Mentor, OH NFL teams: Chicago Bears

Oliver Luck

Nov 27, 1983; Tampa, FL, USA; FILE PHOTO; Houston Oilers quarterback Oliver Luck (10) in action against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Tampa Stadium. Credit: Manny Rubio-USA TODAY Sports

High School: St. Ignatius - Cleveland, OH NFL teams: Houston Oilers

Pete Mikolajewski

Feb 1, 2020; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; General overall view of NFL golden shield logo at the NFL Honors show at the Adrienne Arsht Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

High School: Piqua Catholic - Piqua, OH NFL teams: San Diego Chargers

Richard Badar

Feb 1, 2020; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; General overall view of NFL golden shield logo at the NFL Honors show at the Adrienne Arsht Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

High School: St. Stanislaus - Cleveland, OH NFL teams: Pittsburgh Steelers

Rick Trocano

University of Pittsburgh freshman Dan Marino (13) a former standout player at the city?s Central Catholic High School will be trying to unset junior Rick Trocano from the quarterback job, August 23, 1979, Pittsburgh, Pa. Fall football drills for Pitt open Friday at Edinboro. (AP Photo/JDL)

High School: Brooklyn - Brooklyn, OH NFL teams: Cleveland Browns

Roger Staubach

Oct 28, 1979; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; FILE PHOTO; Dallas Cowboys quarterback Roger Staubach (12) in action against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Three Rivers Stadium. Credit: Malcolm Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

High School: Purcell Marian - Cincinnati, OH NFL teams: Dallas Cowboys

Todd Blackledge

Aug 16, 1986; St. Louis, MO, USA; FILE PHOTO; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Todd Blackledge (14) in action against the St. Louis Cardinals during the 1986 pre-season game at Busch Stadium. Credit: Herb Weitman-USA TODAY Sports

High School: Hoover - North Canton, OH NFL teams: Kansas City Chiefs, Pittsburgh Steelers

Tom Tupa

Oct 19, 2003; San Francisco, CA, USA; FILE PHOTO; Tampa Bay Buccaneers punter Tom Tupa (9) in action against the San Francisco 49ers at 3Com Park. Credit: Peter Brouillet-USA TODAY NETWORK

High School: Brecksville - Broadview Heights, OH NFL teams: Arizona Cardinals, Indianapolis Colts, Cleveland Browns, New England Patriots, New York Jets, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tony Pike

Aug 12, 2010; Baltimore, MD, USA; Carolina Panthers quarterback Tony Pike before the start of a preseason game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium. Credit: James Lang-USA TODAY Sports

High School: Reading Community - Reading, OH NFL teams: Carolina Panthers

Troy Smith

January 2, 2011; San Francisco, CA, USA; San Francisco 49ers quarterback Troy Smith (1) warms up before the start of the game against the Arizona Cardinals at Candlestick Park. Credit: Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports

High School: Glenville - Cleveland, OH NFL teams: Baltimore Ravens, San Francisco 49ers [listicle id=50309] Contact/Follow us @BuckeyesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Ohio State news, notes and opinion.

