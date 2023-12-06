The 33rd Annual Free Press All-State Football Team: Offense

The Burlington Free Press sports department unveils this year’s first installment to the 33rd annual Vermont High School football all-state team: Offense.

By taking into account feedback from coaches in every corner of the state, input from other media outlets and our own expertise, we laid out who we think are the very best: A first team offense and defense many would covet and an honorable-mention listing with even more. It’s a demanding process and a subjective one, but something we approach with great pride and care.

Burr and Burton senior Jack McCoy earns the distinction of the Free Press football player of the year (see below) after leading the Bulldogs to the Division I title.

Editor's note: Players selected only make one team — defense or offense — and won't be listed multiple times like the coaches' squads. The defensive team will be published at a later date.

THE FIRST TEAM

JACK MCCOY

Jack McCoy

Burr and Burton Academy

Senior, quarterback

5-foot-10, 185 pounds

► Player of the year

•The player: McCoy caps a stellar career in Manchester with his second Free Press’ first-team all-state bid and a championship for the Bulldogs. This season the Free Press’ player of the year finished 126 of 187 for 1,877 pass yards and 24 touchdowns to just a pair of interceptions. Maybe the state’s best runner, McCoy also racked up 153 carries for 1,033 yards and another 18 touchdowns. The Bulldogs’ star, who made first-team defense last season, had 61 tackles at safety this year. "Jack has the ability to make everyone around him a better player and is an outstanding competitor, who knows how to win," Burr and Burton coach Tom McCoy said. "His athletic IQ is off the charts. I am very proud of him."

BRODY TYBURSKI

Brody Tyburski

Hartford High School

Senior, back

6-foot-2, 200 pounds

•The player: Hartford spread the wealth around its backfield this year but that didn’t stop Tyburski from managing 599 rush yards on 85 carries (7.0 yards per attempt) with eight touchdowns in just the regular season. The bruiser added six catches for 70 yards and was a standout defenseman on the edge. "His size and athleticism make him a dangerous threat both running and catching the ball," Hartford coach Matt Trombly said. "He has the ability to make people miss and then out-run the rest and is a hard runner, who is tough to bring down with one tackler. His ability to run is matched by his ability to block and create lanes for the ball carrier to run."

HAYDEN BOIVIN

Hayden Boivin

North Country Union High School

Junior, back

6-foot-4, 210 pounds

•The player: After showing superstar potential in his sophomore year, Boivin didn’t disappoint for the Falcons, who captured their first championship in 26 years. The junior, who is best described as an athlete, played quarterback, running back and receiver on his way to 1,239 yards from scrimmage and 15 touchdowns. "We lined him up in a variety of areas (WR/RB/QB) to take advantage of his athleticism," North Country coach Lonnie Wade said. "Every time he touches the ball he could take it the distance. He opened up opportunities for us to score multiple ways through multiple players."

KALEB GABERT

Kaleb Gabert

Burr and Burton Academy

Senior, receiver

5-foot-10, 140 pounds

•The player: A bit undersized at the receiver position, Gabert matched his toughness with athleticism to become a challenge for opposing defense. The Bulldogs' senior played all over the field and pulled in 42 receptions on 51 targets for 577 yards and nine touchdowns. On defense, he made 37 stops and had three interceptions, including a pick-six against Champlain Valley. "His flexibility to play multiple positions on offense was a nightmare for opposing defenses," Burr and Burton coach Tom McCoy said. "He was so smart and understood the offense. Undersized, his toughness allowed him to excel and it was tremendous to see his confidence grow throughout the season."

BRIAN RUTHERFORD

Brian Rutherford

Champlain Valley Union High School

Senior, receiver

6-foot, 180 pounds

•The player: Rutherford was a big play threat on every drive with 36 catches for 723 yards (20 yards per reception) and nine touchdowns. The senior played up outside and in the slot, to create mismatches across the field for the Redhawks, who reached the Division I semifinals. "Brian runs crisp routes, has almost infallibly reliable hands, will battle for every ball thrown to him and win 90% of those battles," Champlain Valley coach Rahn Fleming said. "He is absolutely adept at finding his way to yards after the catch. There's simply no quit in him."

JOE SILVER

Joe Silver

St. Johnsbury Academy

Senior, receiver

6-foot-4, 200 pounds

•The player: As a traditional ‘X’ receiver, Silver’s frame was impossible to match in the state and made him an elite talent on the outside and in the redzone. The Hilltopper led the offense with 44 catches for 863 yards and six touchdowns. "His height allowed him to go over the top of defenders to win one-on-one routes," St. Johnsbury coach Rich Alercio said. "His speed made him a big play threat from anywhere on the field and his athleticism allowed us to target him on short, intermediate and deep routes. Those attributes also allowed us to use him in games on all three levels of our defense."

DEREK GUILLETTE

Derek Guillette

North Country Union High School

Senior, lineman

5-foot-9, 225 pounds

•The player: When North Country needed a play on offense it’s no surprise they went behind their guard. The Falcons averaged 250 yards rushing per game behind the senior, who received high praise from his coach. "He made up for his smaller size on the offensive line with being strong and very physical," North Country coach Lonnie Wade said. "He is one of the most unselfish players I've ever coached."

ANDREW KEENAN

Andrew Keenan

Hartford High School

Senior, lineman

5-foot-11, 250 pounds

•The player: Keenan paced one of the state’s most talented offensive lines at guard. In the Hurricanes’ run-heavy offense, the senior graduated as one of Hartford’s best linemen, according to longtime coach Matt Trombly. "He can get the best of any defensive lineman one-on-one and his ability to pull and trap makes any defender worried to be in his path," Trombly said. "He also has a great knack for protecting the QB and keeping any edge rusher away."

SEAN KENNEDY

Sean Kennedy

Champlain Valley Union High School

Junior, lineman

6-foot, 250 pounds

•The player: Kennedy has cemented himself as one of the state’s best linemen in his third varsity season. He’s devastating on pulls as the guard delivers open running lanes with ease and keeps blocking until the whistle. "Kennedy is as committed to his craft as anyone you'll find on any team, at any position," Champlain Valley coach Rahn Fleming said. "He plays fearlessly, with focus and ferocity between snaps and then is the first to extend his hand to help a teammate or an opponent off the ground after the whistle."

SPENCER HAYES

Spencer Hayes

St. Johnsbury Academy

Senior, lineman

5-foot-9, 225 pounds

•The player: Hayes finishes as a three-year starter for a Hilltopper offense that has scored massive totals over that time. This year St. Johnsbury amassed 3,000 yards from scrimmage playing behind Hayes and the offensive line. On defense, the senior made 39 total tackles, including 2.5 for a loss. "He had the technique, leverage and physicality to play all five positions on the offensive line over his career, but his outstanding ability to dominate on down blocks in our run game as well as win one-on-one pass blocks had him playing left tackle his senior year," St. Johnsbury coach Rich Alercio said.

SHAYMUS WILLETTE

Shaymus Willette

Burr and Burton Academy

Senior, lineman

6-foot-8, 255 pounds

•The player: Willette, with imposing size, stepped into the left tackle position seamlessly this year for the Bulldogs to anchor Jack McCoy’s blindside. The senior improved each week for one of the state’s best offenses (averaged 35.6 points per game) and come November was playing his best football. "I am so proud of Shaymus and what he was able to accomplish this year," Burr and Burton coach Tom McCoy said. "His toughness and confidence grew throughout the season."

SEBASTIEN DOSTAL

Seb Dostal

Burr and Burton Academy

Senior, kicker

6-foot-2, 200 pounds

•The player: As a multi-sport athlete, Dostal’s kicking prowess was exceptional. Also, a star baseball player for the Bulldogs, he was 39 of 45 (87%) on PATs and was 2 of 4 on field goals. At receiver, he pulled down 13 catches for 320 yards and five touchdowns. "(Dostal) was one of the most athletic players on our team," Burr and Burton coach Tom McCoy said. "He could play any skill position on the field on both sides of the ball. If it wasn’t for his love for baseball, he could easily be a Division I kicker at the next level. He did so many things to help us win."

****

THE HONORABLE MENTION TEAM

Quarterback: Joe Buxton, Fair Haven senior; Ollie Cheer, Champlain Valley senior; Ahmed Diawara, Burlington/South Burlington junior; Watson Laffoon, North Country senior.

Running Back: Jamison Couture, Mount Abraham senior; Nick Daniels, Hartford junior; Gabriel Hoar, Spaulding senior; Walker James, Bellows Falls senior; Corey Lockwood, Windsor senior; Caeden Perreault, Woodstock junior; Justin Young, North Country senior.

Tight end: Angus Blackwell, Middlebury junior; Jackson Emery, Brattleboro, senior; Mark Guebara, North Country senior.

Wide receiver: Mason Cardinal, Colchester senior; Jackson Gillett, Middlebury senior; Daniel Haugaard-Steffensen, Windsor senior; Deagan Rathburn, BFA-St. Albans senior.

Line: Gabe Bache, Fair Haven junior; Tyler Benson, Burr and Burton junior; Riley Britch, Mount Anthony junior; Dietrich Caler, Rutland senior; Jett Emery, Brattleboro senior; Jacob Laird, Mount Mansfield senior; Ryan Spaulding, Hartford senior; Tim Whitney, Middlebury senior; Cole Withington, Hartford senior.

Kicker: Aidan Morris, Champlain Valley senior

