33 Teams in 33 Days: Williamson Lions

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — High school football spring practice takes center stage this month as WKRG’s “33 Teams in 33 Days” takes an in-depth look at teams ahead of the 2024 season.

Next up, Williamson — the Lions return a very talented roster and look to build off last year’s experience.

Williamson head coach Antonio Coleman enters his third season leading his alma mater. The former Auburn football star knows last year’s reps for younger players will pay off in the fall. He says the staff is putting an emphasis on ‘the process’ this offseason.

“We’re going to take it one day at a time. I think we’re a lot bigger and I think we’re a lot stronger. I lost three seniors from last year, so I’m excited about where we are right now. I got a lot of great kids, a lot of great athletes that do it right,” said Coleman.

After six straight trips to the playoffs, Williamson fell short of the post season in 2023. The Lions are determined to get back in the playoff picture in 5A Region 1.

“We have to set a standard and we have to live up to that standard every day. That’s what I preach to them. So we’re going to go over the small details. That’s the key with this spring for us. Small details. It doesn’t matter what it is,” Coleman said about spring practice. “I want to get down to the small details because those are the things that get you beat during the season.”

2023 Record (notable wins):

3-7

Elberta 39-12 (region game)

Blount 14-12 (non-region game)

Key players:

Carde Smith, 2025 Offensive lineman

Taijh Overton, 2025 Defensive back

Yusuf Clark, 2025 Linebacker

Ellis McGaskin, 2027 Linebacker

Key Matchups:

@ B.C. Rain – 9/20

vs. Faith Academy – 10/4

@ Vigor – 10/18

Who’s next:

The next installment will feature the LeFlore Rattlers. Follow along WKRG’s “33 teams in 33 days”. Each team will be featured during the 6:30 p.m. newscast on the weekdays and during the 10 p.m. newscast on the weekend.

