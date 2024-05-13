33 Teams in 33 Days: UMS-Wright Bulldogs

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — For the 26th year, Terry Curtis will lead UMS-Wright football this coming season. The Bulldogs will look to replace key positions offensively — while leaning on veteran players on defense.

“The coaches have met a lot and talked about things that we thought were problems last year, deficiencies,” Curtis said. “At times we just didn’t play tough. Hopefully we’re going to get some toughness, find some guys that can play and guys who want to play hard and are coachable.”

Last season, UMS-Wright was the fourth-seed in 5A Region 1. The Bulldogs upset Central Clay County 7-0 in a defensive slugfest in round one of postseason play. The Vols were one of the top-ranked teams in the state.

“Learning to play is getting everything down and a lot of physicality. That’s the emphasis this offseason,” said UMS linebacker Jeff Holston. “Obviously since we’re been little kids the standard has been a state championship and winning games.”

Curtis became the winningest coach in Alabama high school football history in 2022 — he is tied for the most amount of state titles with 8 (each at UMS). Curtis owns a 355-98 overall record in 36 years of coaching — he has led UMS to the playoffs every season for 25 years.

“It’s really exciting sitting being a freshman or sophomore, where you realize this is what you want to do,” said UMS safety William Tanner. “I’m excited to be a vocal leader and lead by example. I’ve always wanted to be a senior football player at UMS.”

2023 Record (notable wins):

7-5 Overall

Citronelle 24-0 (5A Region 1)

Williamson 20-19 (5A Region 1)

Central of Clay County (1st round playoffs)

Key players:

LB Jeff Holston – 116 tackles, 5 TFL

LB Caplyn Reed — 135 tackles, 8 TFL

DB William Tanner – 82 tackles

TE Bo Wills – 352 all-purpose yards

Key Matchups:

at St. Paul’s – 8/23

at Vigor – 9/13

vs. Faith Academy – 10/25

Who’s next:

The next installment will feature the Foley Lions. Follow along WKRG’s “33 teams in 33 days”. Each team will be featured during the 6:30 p.m. newscast on the weekdays and during the 10 p.m. newscast on the weekend.

