32 former Packers players getting another shot in the XFL spring league

There’s a long list of former Green Bay Packers players that are getting another shot in the new eight-team XFL, which kicks off later this week with two games played on Saturday, Feb. 18 and two more on Sunday, Feb. 19.

The league is scheduled for 10 weeks before a two-round playoff on Saturday, May 13.

Packers fans tuning into the XFL season will see many players with ties to the green and gold.

Here’s the list (subject to change based on roster transactions):

TE Nate Becker

Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

XFL team: Arlington Renegades

Played for Packers: 2022 (claimed off waivers from Bills)

LB Aaron Adeoeye

XFL team: Arlington Renegades

Played for Packers: 2021 (practice squad)

TE Shaun Beyer

XFL team: Arlington Renegades

Played for Packers: 2022 (practice squad)

RB Keith Ford

Joshua Clark/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin

XFL team: Arlington Renegades

Played for Packers: 2019

TE Sal Cannella

Samantha Madar/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin

XFL team: Arlington Renegades

Played for Packers: 2022

CB Josh Hawkins

Mandatory Credit: Dan Powers/Appleton Post-Crescent via USA TODAY Sports

XFL team: Arlington Renegades

Played for Packers: 2016-17 (26 games)

OL George Moore

XFL team: Arlington Renegades

Played for Packers: 2022

S Kentrell Brice

Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

XFL team: DC Defenders

Played for Packers: 2016-18 (36 games)

RB Ryquell Armstead

Douglas DeFelice-USA TODAY Sports

XFL team: DC Defenders

Played for Packers: 2021

WR Chris Blair

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Chris Blair (16

XFL team: DC Defenders

Played for Packers: 2021-22

DL Fadol Brown

MARK HOFFMAN/MILWAUKEE JOURNAL SENTINEL

XFL team: DC Defenders

Played for Packers: 2018-19

OL Ty Clary

XFL team: DC Defenders

Played for Packers: 2022

OT Kyle Murphy

Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

XFL team: DC Defenders

Played for Packers: 2016-18 (6 games)

CB Nydair Rouse

XFL team: DC Defenders

Played for Packers: 2019

TE Ethan Wolf

Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports

XFL team: DC Defenders

Played for Packers: 2018, 2019

Story continues

OL Cody Conway

XFL team: DC Defenders

Played for Packers: 2022

DL Jack Heflin

XFL team: Houston Roughnecks

Played for Packers: 2021-2022 (five games)

OLB Chauncey Rivers

Green Bay Packers linebacker Chauncey Rivers (47) in action during the first half of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Monday, Sept. 20, 2021, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski)

XFL team: Houston Roughnecks

Played for Packers: 2021 (four games)

CB Raleigh Texada

XFL team: Houston Roughnecks

Played for Packers: 2022

DL Gerald Willis

Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

XFL team: Orlando Guardians

Played for Packers: 2020

TE Alize Mack

Samantha Madar/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin

XFL team: San Antonio Brahmas

Played for Packers: 2022

OL Jordan McCray

XFL team: San Antonio Brahmas

Played for Packers: 2014

OLB Delontae Scott

Mark Hoffman-USA TODAY Sports

XFL team: San Antonio Brahmas

Played for Packers: 2021

DL Treyvon Hester

(Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

XFL team: Seattle Sea Dragons

Played for Packers: 2020

K Dominik Eberle

XFL team: Seattle Sea Dragons

Played for Packers: 2022

OL Michal Menet

XFL team: Seattle Sea Dragons

Played for Packers: 2021, 2022

OT Ryan Pope

Lions offensive linemen Ryan Pope

XFL team: Seattle Sea Dragons

Played for Packers: 2020

WR Darrius Shepherd

(AP Photo/Tyler Kaufman)

XFL team: St. Louis Battlehawks

Played for Packers: 2019-2020 (14 games)

RB John Lovett

(AP Photo/Jason Behnken)

XFL team: Vegas Vipers

Played for Packers: 2020

QB Brett Hundley

Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

XFL team: Vegas Vipers

Played for Packers: 2015-18 (15 games)

WR Geronimo Allison

Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

XFL team: Vegas Vipers

Played for Packers: 2016-19 (46 games)

S Marwin Evans

Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

XFL team: Vegas Vipers

Played for Packers: 2016-18 (32 games)

Story originally appeared on Packers Wire