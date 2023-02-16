32 former Packers players getting another shot in the XFL spring league
There’s a long list of former Green Bay Packers players that are getting another shot in the new eight-team XFL, which kicks off later this week with two games played on Saturday, Feb. 18 and two more on Sunday, Feb. 19.
The league is scheduled for 10 weeks before a two-round playoff on Saturday, May 13.
Packers fans tuning into the XFL season will see many players with ties to the green and gold.
Here’s the list (subject to change based on roster transactions):
TE Nate Becker
XFL team: Arlington Renegades
Played for Packers: 2022 (claimed off waivers from Bills)
LB Aaron Adeoeye
XFL team: Arlington Renegades
Played for Packers: 2021 (practice squad)
TE Shaun Beyer
XFL team: Arlington Renegades
Played for Packers: 2022 (practice squad)
RB Keith Ford
XFL team: Arlington Renegades
Played for Packers: 2019
TE Sal Cannella
XFL team: Arlington Renegades
Played for Packers: 2022
CB Josh Hawkins
XFL team: Arlington Renegades
Played for Packers: 2016-17 (26 games)
OL George Moore
XFL team: Arlington Renegades
Played for Packers: 2022
S Kentrell Brice
XFL team: DC Defenders
Played for Packers: 2016-18 (36 games)
RB Ryquell Armstead
XFL team: DC Defenders
Played for Packers: 2021
WR Chris Blair
WR Chris Blair
XFL team: DC Defenders
Played for Packers: 2021-22
DL Fadol Brown
XFL team: DC Defenders
Played for Packers: 2018-19
OL Ty Clary
XFL team: DC Defenders
Played for Packers: 2022
OT Kyle Murphy
XFL team: DC Defenders
Played for Packers: 2016-18 (6 games)
CB Nydair Rouse
XFL team: DC Defenders
Played for Packers: 2019
TE Ethan Wolf
XFL team: DC Defenders
Played for Packers: 2018, 2019
OL Cody Conway
XFL team: DC Defenders
Played for Packers: 2022
DL Jack Heflin
XFL team: Houston Roughnecks
Played for Packers: 2021-2022 (five games)
OLB Chauncey Rivers
OLB Chauncey Rivers
XFL team: Houston Roughnecks
Played for Packers: 2021 (four games)
CB Raleigh Texada
XFL team: Houston Roughnecks
Played for Packers: 2022
DL Gerald Willis
XFL team: Orlando Guardians
Played for Packers: 2020
TE Alize Mack
XFL team: San Antonio Brahmas
Played for Packers: 2022
OL Jordan McCray
XFL team: San Antonio Brahmas
Played for Packers: 2014
OLB Delontae Scott
XFL team: San Antonio Brahmas
Played for Packers: 2021
DL Treyvon Hester
XFL team: Seattle Sea Dragons
Played for Packers: 2020
K Dominik Eberle
XFL team: Seattle Sea Dragons
Played for Packers: 2022
OL Michal Menet
XFL team: Seattle Sea Dragons
Played for Packers: 2021, 2022
OT Ryan Pope
OT Ryan Pope
XFL team: Seattle Sea Dragons
Played for Packers: 2020
WR Darrius Shepherd
XFL team: St. Louis Battlehawks
Played for Packers: 2019-2020 (14 games)
RB John Lovett
XFL team: Vegas Vipers
Played for Packers: 2020
QB Brett Hundley
XFL team: Vegas Vipers
Played for Packers: 2015-18 (15 games)
WR Geronimo Allison
XFL team: Vegas Vipers
Played for Packers: 2016-19 (46 games)
S Marwin Evans
XFL team: Vegas Vipers
Played for Packers: 2016-18 (32 games)