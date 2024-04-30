32 All-Americans Selected During 2024 NFL Draft

Caleb Williams

The 2024 NFL Draft came to an end on Saturday afternoon. 32 former All-American Bowl participants were selected over the course of the seven rounds.

2021 All-American Caleb Williams from USC was selected with the No. 1 overall pick. The selection of Williams marks the fourth consecutive year that an All-American Bowl athlete was drafted No. 1 overall.

Over the years 594 All-Americans have been selected during the NFL Draft.

All-American Bowl Draftees:

No. 1 Caleb Williams (Chicago Bears)

No. 4 Marvin Harrison Jr. (Arizona Cardinals)

No. 10 JJ McCarthy (Minnesota Vikings)

No. 13 Brock Bowers (Las Vegas Raiders)

No. 17 Dallas Turner (Minnesota Vikings)

No. 23 Brian Thomas Jr. (Jacksonville Jaguars)

No. 24 Terrion Arnold (Detroit Lions)

No. 28 Xavier Worthy (Kansas City Chiefs)

No. 30 Nate Wiggins (Baltimore Ravens)

No. 40 Cooper DeJean (Philadelphia Eagles)

No. 42 Kamari Lassiter (Houston Texans)

No. 45 Edgerrin Cooper (Green Bay Packers)

No. 48 Maason Smith (Jacksonville Jaguars)

No. 54 Michael Hall Jr. (Cleveland Browns)

No. 59 Blake Fisher (Houston Texans)

No. 62 Roger Rosengarten (Baltimore Ravens)

No. 63 Kingsley Suamataia (Kansas City Chiefs)

No. 68 Caedan Wallace (New England Patriots)

No. 69 Junior Colson (Los Angeles Chargers)

No. 91 Ty’Ron Hopper (Green Bay Packers)

No. 92 Jalen McMillan (Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

No. 97 McKinnley Jackson (Cincinnati Bengals)

No. 98 Payton Wilson (Pittsburgh Steelers)

No. 102 Troy Franklin (Denver Broncos)

No. 110 Javon Baker (New England Patriots)

No. 138 Xavier Thomas (Arizona Cardinals)

No. 150 Spencer Rattler (New Orleans Saints)

No. 155 Jeremiah Trotter Jr. (Philadelphia Eagles)

No. 212 Cam Little (Jacksonville Jaguars)

No. 213 Jordan Whittington (Los Angeles Rams)

No. 242 James Williams (Tennessee Titans)

No. 253 Cornelius Johnson (Los Angeles Chargers)

About the All-American Bowl

As an NBC Sports-owned property, the All-American Bowl is part of a marquee lineup of elite events that includes the Olympics, the Premier League, and primetime’s #1 show for an unprecedented 13 consecutive years: Sunday Night Football. The All-American Bowl is annually the most-watched, most-talked about, and most-prestigious high school all-star event with more than four million unique television viewers and more than 20,000 fans in attendance. The history and tradition of the All-American Bowl is unparalleled, as it features: 594 draft picks; 93 Super Bowl champions; 247 Pro Bowl selections; and 18 Heisman finalists. For more information, visit nbcsports.com/college-football/all-american-bowl or follow us on Facebook, X, and Instagram (@AABonNBC).