3 under-the-radar Patriots players to watch against Packers

The New England Patriots battled in Green Bay with a string of joint practices leading up to their Week 2 preseason matchup against the Packers on Saturday.

This next exhibition outing will be an important test for a lot of fringe players still fighting for a spot on the Patriots’ 53-man roster. Even if they don’t stick in New England, a strong showing could potentially land them a spot somewhere else.

As each week passes, it brings us closer to meaningful football games. With that being said, let’s look at some of the Patriots players you should be keeping a close eye on in the upcoming preseason matchup.

Sidy Sow, OT

Sidy Sow has quickly risen to starting right tackle duties as the team tries to find an answer for their offensive line woes. He had some strong pass protection reps against Will Anderson Jr. in the preseason opener against the Houston Texans and held up well in run-block scenarios in joint practices.

Sow hasn’t played tackle in a few years, which means there has been a much-needed adjustment period. But a promising sign has been his sudden rise to the top of the depth chart. Expect him to get meaningful reps at left and right tackle during this game as he tries to make his mark.

Shaun Wade, CB

Shaun Wade is a talented, former five-star recruit that was supposed to be a first-round pick, but he opted to return to Ohio State for the 2020 season. Unknown to many, that year would be a rough one for sports and the world in general.

Wade was also trying to transition from a slot corner to the outside, and he struggled in the shortened season. That forced him to fall to the Baltimore Ravens in the fifth round of the 2021 NFL draft, before being traded to the Patriots a few months later.

Wade coming on has been a slow burn, but it seems he is finally flashing as an outside corner at just 24 years old. There is a chance that he could make the roster, especially when he has the skill to play inside, outside and at safety for the Patriots. He will likely shadow some of the Packers’ young receivers after holding up well in joint practices.

Kayshon Boutte, WR

Boutte is in a similar boat as Wade as a former five-star athlete who would have been a first-rounder, but instead, he fell to Day 3 in the 2023 NFL draft class. He has likely cemented his roster spot in the NFL for at least Year 1. He has been coming on more consistently, and he has even shown it in joint practices with Packers starters.

Boutte still needs to earn his role in the team’s eyes, which means he’s likely to play on Saturday. Keep an eye on this potential game-changing receiver with all the tools to be successful.

