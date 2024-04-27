3 takeaways from 2024 Colorado football spring game

Colorado's Shedeur Sanders smiles before taking a snap during a Colorado football spring game at Folsom Field in Boulder, Colo., on Saturday, April 27, 2024.

BOULDER — Weather was a theme of the Colorado football spring game for the second consecutive year.

Instead of last season's snowy forecast, Saturday's 2024 Black and Gold spring game was played with heavy rain in the backdrop. A total of 28,424 tickets were sold for the Buffs' showcase (second most ever), a far cry from the sold-out crowd in Deion Sanders' first year at the helm.

"Yeah, the weather wasn't best for what I like to do, so it was definitely tough out there," Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders, who completed 10 of his 14 pass attempts for 166 yards and one touchdown (one sack), said postgame. "Overall, it was a good performance. I feel like we have some things that we have to clean up, but I feel like we're in a way better place mentally and physically than last year."

The stars — Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter — were in action but only against backups and for a few series. Fans got their first look at a handful of new transfers who will be counted on to help Deion Sanders fulfill his promise to Buffs super fan Peggy Coppom.

“We’re going to get you (Peggy) to a bowl game,” Deion Sanders told the Folsom Field crowd pregame.

Here are three takeaways from the day.

Receiver LaJohntay Wester displays early rapport with Shedeur Sanders

Colorado's LaJohntay Wester celebrates a first down during a Colorado football spring game at Folsom Field in Boulder, Colo., on Saturday, April 27, 2024.

Despite a consistent, heavy rainfall limiting fireworks in the passing game, FAU transfer wide receiver LaJohntay Wester showed off his playmaking skills on Saturday.

Shedeur recruited the 5-foot-11, 167-pound WR to Boulder on social media after Wester hauled in a career-high 108 passes (second in FBS) to go along with 1,168 yards (11th in FBS) and eight touchdowns last season. Starting at WR in 10 personnel (four WRs on the field) alongside Jimmy Horn Jr., Omarion Miller and Hunter, Wester (three catches for 66 yards and a touchdown) appeared to be Shedeur's go-to target as the duo connected on a pair of chunk gains.

The first score of the day came came courtesy of a Shedeur-to-Wester 19-yard touchdown pass down the seam.

A couple series later, Shedeur escaped the pocket to his left and found Wester for a 20-plus yard gain.

Shedeur escapes to his left and finds LaJohntay Wester for a chunk gain. pic.twitter.com/lHI2gyzfD3 — Scott Procter (@ScottProcter_) April 27, 2024

"Wester was the guy. One day it may be Jimmy. It may be Travis, you never know," Deion Sanders said postgame. "We have a plethora of receivers and four more on their way and I cannot wait to see them work together this summer. It's going to be refreshing, it's going to be a blessing.

"Shedeur is going to be the happiest man in the building I believe."

Colorado should have one of the best receiving corps in the Big 12 (maybe even the entire country) and Wester may prove to be the head of the snake.

Not only will he be impactful on offense, Wester also worked as the Buffs' first-team punt returner on Saturday after being named the 2023 AAC Special Teams Player of the Year. His 278 punt return yards last season ranked fifth in FBS.

Charlie Offerdahl earns scholarship in fourth season with Colorado

Walk-on running back Charlie Offerdahl has been one of the spring's main stories.

Entering his fourth season with the Buffs, the Littleton native has worked his way up the depth chart and become a favorite of Deion Sanders' coaching staff. Just before Colorado took the field on Saturday, Deion Sanders let Offerdahl know in front of the entire team and his parents that he was no longer a walk-on.

Offerdahl is now a scholarship player.

"Wow, teary-eyed. I was in there 'boo-hooing' like I was part of his family, which I feel like I am part of the family," Deion Sanders said postgame. "4.0 student, honor roll student, Charlie is the prototype man. He's a man. I love what he stands for, I love who he is and I love what he's about.

"It was a tremendous moment, but it's nothing that we gave him, he took it. He flat out took it, he earned it and he deserved it."

Offerdahl was unable to play on Saturday due to a minor abdominal injury but the redshirt junior RB was recently promoted to second team. With true freshman Micah Welch also sidelined with an injury and three Colorado RBs entering the transfer portal last week, freshman cornerback Isaiah Hardge worked as the Buffs' first-team RB and even scampered for a 40-yard touchdown run.

Ohio State transfer Dallan Hayden and Miami (OH) transfer Rashad Amos will compete with Offerdahl and Welch for playing time this fall.

Colorado spring game is backdrop for massive recruiting weekend

The spring game gave Colorado an opportunity to host a handful of transfers and recruits for visits.

Good news began rolling in on Friday when Miami (OH) transfer Rashad Amos flipped his commitment from Mississippi State to Colorado. The 6-foot-2, 234-pound RB rushed for 1,075 yards (5.1 yards per attempt) and 13 touchdowns last season.

Also on Friday, Villanova transfer Wyatt Hummel committed to Colorado after playing 402 snaps last season for the Wildcats and allowing just three pressures. The 6-foot-6, 315-pound OL has appeared in 30-plus games during his college career and can play center, guard or tackle.

The biggest addition of the weekend was Charlotte transfer Nikhai Hill-Green, who committed to Colorado on Saturday during the spring game. The 6-foot-2, 230-pound LB led the 49ers with 48 solo tackles (nine for a loss) last season and was a third-team All-AAC pick.

Hill-Green began his career at Michigan where he appeared in 17 games (six starts at LB) and projects to be a starter for the Buffs in 2024.

Follow Colorado Buffaloes sports reporter Scott Procter on X.

This article originally appeared on Fort Collins Coloradoan: 3 takeaways from 2024 Colorado football spring game