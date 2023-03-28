3 reasons why Patriots should trade for Lamar Jackson

Who would have ever thought a text sent from rapper Meek Mill to New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft would bring life to a discussion involving a potential blockbuster trade for Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson?

And yet, here we are.

A day after Kraft revealed that Mill’s text stated Jackson wanted to come to New England, the discussion has been front and center of the sports world. It’s no surprise considering it involves a former league MVP joining arguably the greatest coach in NFL history.

Even with Mac Jones on the roster, that’s a move the Patriots couldn’t pass up, if it’s realistically on the table. It’s rare that a player as talented as Jackson becomes free this early in his career. So keep in mind, this is more about the player than it is about Jones.

Here are three reasons why the Patriots should trade for Jackson.

Jackson would be a weekly x-factor for the Patriots

AP Photo/Charles Krupa

Mac Jones is a really good player in an offense that works, but Lamar Jackson can be great in an offense that doesn’t.

The Ravens quarterback is one of the greatest at the position with the ball in his hands. He’s a human joystick as a runner, and he can hit the big throws to keep defenses honest. That ridiculous level of versatility is never going to be Jones’ game, even as he improves over the course of his NFL career.

Jackson gives the Patriots an elite playmaker under center that could unlock their offense in ways they’ve never seen. Patriots newly-hired offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien just finished working with Alabama quarterback Bryce Young and Cleveland Browns Deshaun Watson, when he was still with the Houston Texans.

He’d know what to do with Jackson in the Patriots offense.

Something is off with Mac Jones and Bill Belichick

Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

Not every situation works in the NFL, and it’s starting to feel like that may be the case with Bill Belichick and Mac Jones.

Belichick has continued to dance around the idea of proclaiming that Jones is his starting quarterback. He never did that with Cam Newton in his short stint with the Patriots.

Story continues

Even when the media constantly asked him about the quarterback situation, he stuck with Newton being his guy. These days, however, fans are left wondering if backup Bailey Zappe really does have a shot at overtaking Jones as the starting quarterback for the team.

There was a report that Jones went behind Belichick’s back for help at one point during the season. That might have soured things between the two to the point where it would do both sides some good for a fresh start with Jones joining the Ravens and Jackson going to New England.

An AFC East arms race is in full-effect

Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports

The AFC East has quickly turned into a murderer’s row division in football.

Josh Allen is the quarterback for a Buffalo Bills team knocking on the door of Super Bowl contention. Tua Tagovailoa is expected to be back with a Miami Dolphins team that has hoarded the most talent seen in South Beach since LeBron James formed the big-three with the Miami Heat.

And Aaron Rodgers, who will go down as one of the top-10 greatest quarterbacks to ever play in the NFL, might end up joining the New York Jets.

That would leave the Patriots with Mac Jones to face off against all of that star-studded talent. If the belief is the team has a better chance to win with Jackson, that’s a move the Patriots should make right away.

The best part is the fact that Jackson is only 26 years old. New England would basically be starting over with a more proven quarterback that can serve as the future face of the franchise for years to come.

[lawrence-auto-related count=3]

Story originally appeared on Patriots Wire