3 pending free agents to watch in wild card weekend

The Detroit Lions’ 2021 campaign may be over, but there is still plenty of football left to watch.

With six playoff games occurring over wild card weekend, Lions fans, media, and front office staff alike have the chance to watch teams and players that they may not have been able to catch throughout the season.

The Lions have several holes on the roster that need to be filled, and there are a handful of soon-to-be free agents playing in games this weekend that the Lions should consider.

C.J. Uzomah, TE, Bengals

It may seem odd for the Lions to seek out another pass-catching tight end option when T.J. Hockenson is on the roster, but there’s a good reason that they should try and go after Uzomah in free agency.

Dan Campbell utilized multiple tight ends heavily throughout this season. While often it appeared he’d use a receiver like Hockenson alongside a big-bodied blocker such as Brock Wright, injuries and personnel changes forced some new looks on offense. Hockenson went to injured reserve and the Lions had to rely on the likes of Wright and depth players such as Shane Zylstra, Jared Pinkney, and Ross Travis.

If the Lions were to lock down Uzomah to a contract, the playbook would open up much more. Uzomah has been the clear starter in Cincinnati for several years and is coming off the most productive season of his career. With the Bengals in 2021, the 29-year-old tight end caught 49 passes for 493 yards and five touchdowns. Ball security is also a non-issue as he has yet to fumble in his seven-year career.

Paired with Hockenson, D’Andre Swift, Amon-Ra St. Brown and the other receivers that Detroit is bound to add this offseason, Uzomah would help open up the passing game even more and create some mismatch nightmares for opposing defenses when the Lions roll out with multiple tight ends.

Leighton Vander Esch, LB, Cowboys

The 19th-overall pick from the 2018 draft is set to be a free agent this offseason and is exactly the type of player Dan Campbell and the Lions need on defense.

At inside linebacker, starters Alex Anzalone and Jalen Reeves-Maybin are set to hit free agency. This leaves a vacuum at the position as Detroit does not have the talent to fill those roles. Fourth-round pick Derrick Barnes has shown he has the potential to eventually be a starter but just isn’t ready yet. The remaining depth in Josh Woods and Anthony Pittman is good, but just as depth.

Vander Esch is a four-year starter for Dallas who has had his ups and downs throughout his career. While he hasn’t been labeled as a bust by any means, he hasn’t truly lived up to the level of play many wanted to see out of him.

If he were to go to Detroit, he would have the chance to become an immediate starter in a new system. With the emergence of Micah Parsons in Dallas, Vander Esch was forced to move from the inside to an outside linebacker role. While he adapted well to a change, he would better fit as one of the two inside linebackers in Aaron Glenn’s 3-4 defense.

Vander Esch came away with 77 tackles, one sack, and one interception this season.

James Washington, WR, Steelers

The Lions have a desperate need at wide receiver, and Washington would be a great low-cost option to fill the third receiver role.

Many predict the Lions will find their No. 1 wideout via the draft, and Amon-Ra St. Brown has solidified his role as a starter this season.

Washington has been overshadowed in Pittsburgh by the strong corps of Diontae Johnson, Chase Claypool, and Juju Smith-Schuster.

If he wants a fresh start, Detroit would be a perfect landing spot for the 25-year-old receiver. He managed to gain 285 yards on 24 receptions this season, which is a dip in production compared to his last two seasons. With a dearth of talent at receiver in Detroit, he’d be slotted into the starting lineup quickly and help boost the offense’s efficiency at the same time.

