3 more questions to answer at Steelers training camp

At this point, everyone knows what the goals of the Pittsburgh Steelers will be when they get together for training camp later this month. But here are three questions we want to see answered you might not have thought about.

What if Zach Banner and Devin Bush aren't ready?

Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers

All reports are that offensive tackle Zach Banner and linebacker Devin Bush are on track to be ready for the start of the season after both guys tore their ACLs in 2020. But what is the backup plan? This is especially true for Banner who is slated to start at right tackle.

Can Joshua Dobbs make the team?

Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

In all the quarterback discussions, no one ever talks about Joshua Dobbs, who will enter camp at the team's No. 3 quarterback. But maybe, just maybe, Dwayne Haskins isn't as advertised and Dobb's smarts and experience pay off.

What will the Steelers do with Benny Snell?

Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

In the last two seasons, Snell has been relegated to being the backup to James Conner. He's a 3.6 yard per carry back and has five career starts. I understand Najee Harris is the future but as a rookie will he simply be handed the full workload or will the veteran Snell be more involved in the offense than we might think?

