3 Georgia Bulldogs named at top of 2023 NFL draft watchlist

Three Georgia Bulldogs have been named to Pro Football Focus’ offensive NFL draft watchlist.

Arik Gilbert and Darnell Washington were both named as tight ends who may heard their name called early in the 2023 NFL Draft.

Gilbert, an LSU transfer who sat out last season for personal reasons, has solidified himself as a weapon for this new-look Georgia offense. Whether UGA lines Gilbert up wide or in-line, his size and athleticism is going to be hard to cover.

Georgia wide receiver Arik Gilbert (14) celebrates after making a touchdown catch during the G-Day spring football game in Athens, Ga., on Saturday, April 16, 2022.

News Joshua L Jones

“Gilbert is a true freak of nature at 6-foot-5 and 248 pounds — so much so that he flipped from tight end to wide receiver for the Bulldogs. The biggest worry is if this talent will return, as he missed all of last season for undisclosed personal reasons.”

Washington is an even more intimidating presence at 6-foot-7, 265 pounds. ‘Big-0’ may not surprise you with his speed, but his burst and blocking ability makes him a prototypical NFL tight end prospect with a high ceiling for more development in the pass game.

Oct 9, 2021; Auburn, Alabama, USA; Georgia Bulldogs tight end Darnell Washington (0) carries against the Auburn Tigers during the second quarter at Jordan-Hare Stadium. Mandatory Credit: John Reed-USA TODAY Sports

“Washington bridges the gap between tight end and tackle for the Bulldogs’ offense. At 6-foot-7 and 265 pounds, he currently is getting utilized more for his blocking than his receiving prowess.”

Washington caught 10 passes for 154 yards and a touchdown after battling back from injury last season.

Also on the list is offensive tackle Broderick Jones. The redshirt sophomore played in every game last season, but will take on a major role as the Bulldogs starting left tackle after Jamaree Salyer’s departure to the NFL.

Jan 10, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Georgia Bulldogs offensive lineman Broderick Jones (59) blocks against Alabama linebacker Will Anderson Jr. (31) as he chases Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Stetson Bennett (13) during the 2022 CFP college football national championship game at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary Cosby Jr.-USA TODAY Sports

Jones held his own against star defenders in the College Football Playoff like Michigan’s Aidan Hutchinson and Alabama’s Will Anderson Jr.