247Sports name Auburn’s 10 most wanted recruits
Auburn’s recruiting class is in quite an interesting phase. Each one of the Tigers commits are a four-star prospect, but there are only six of them.
If you want to focus on the individual player rating then this is a solid core to the class and their class ranking should be ignored. If you focus on the size then it is alarmingly small and lagging behind its peers. The truth is probably somewhere in the middle.
The good news is that there is plenty of time for Auburn’s class to grow and Christian Clemente of Auburn Undercover took a stab at ranking the 10 players that Auburn wants the most, with some rules.
His list focuses on players that “Auburn has a legitimate shot of landing or that I believe they can land.”
Here is a look at those 10 players. You can check out Auburn’s committed prospects here.
Qua Russaw, Edge
Congrats To Qua Russaw On Receiving An Offer From Auburn University. #MadhouseFit #Family #WDE #WeBuiltDifferent @CoachHarsin @DemetricDWarren pic.twitter.com/92loEejUsC
— Madhouse Training (@Madhousefit) April 14, 2021
Rating: 5-star, No. 26 player overall
Hometown: Montgomery, Alabama
James Smith, Defensive Line
WDE#😈🦍 pic.twitter.com/zbaALEWoqA
— James Smith (@BigKong57) March 22, 2022
Rating: 5-star, No. 13 player overall
Hometown: Montgomery, Alabama
Bo Hughley, Offensive Tackle, Georgia Commit
Blessed pic.twitter.com/BQYEZFyTdD
— johnathan “Bo” Hughley (@BoHughley) April 13, 2021
Rating: 4-star, No. 98 overall player
Hometown: Fairburn, Georgia
Gernorris Wilson, Offensive Line
War Freaking Eagle!!!💙🧡
Blessed to receive an official offer from @AuburnFootball pic.twitter.com/ojrwbUkfVT
— Gernorris “Sweettreat” Wilson💫 (@WilsonGernorris) August 1, 2022
Ranking: 3-star, No. 1,108 player overall
Hometown: Lakeland, Florida
Marcellus Pulliam, Linebacker
Why not Auburn??? #WDE #WarEagle 🦅
Thank you!! @AuburnFootball pic.twitter.com/kpVCtXObzn
— Marcellius Pulliam (@MarcelliusP8) August 1, 2022
Rating: Unranked
Hometown: Tyrone, Georgia
JC Hart, Cornerback
I want to thank all the coaches that have taken the time out to recruit me. I'll forever appreciate the time and effort y’all put into recruiting. I’m extremely BLESSED to be in this position. With that being said, here are my Top 4.⚔️🦅🐶⚓️??. (Commitment Date dropping soon‼️) pic.twitter.com/B4Thd5zdYz
— JC Hart † (@jchart_) August 4, 2022
Rating: 3-star, No. 884 overall player
Hometown: Loachapoka, Alabama
Jelani Thurman, Tight End, Ohio State Commit
Post a little late but still a cool video @AuburnFootball @AuburnMade @AuburnMBB pic.twitter.com/VeJSkG626F
— Jelani Thurman (@jelani3345) June 21, 2022
Rating: 4-star, No. 106 overall player
Hometown: Fairburn, Georgia
Alex Sanford, Linebacker, Arkansas Commit
Beyond Blessed!!🙏🏾 @CoachHarsin @crob45 @AuburnFootball @iamayesanford @ohschargers pic.twitter.com/pHY5RyHpgv
— Alex Sanford🛸 (@Alex5anford) August 1, 2022
Rating: 3-star, No. 777 overall player
Hometown: Oxford, Mississippi
Lewis Carter, Linebacker, Oklahoma Commit
BIG NEWS COMING SOON👀,STAY TUNED🚨🚨 #AGTG pic.twitter.com/Lw7ShtRKEe
— LewisCarter (@LewisCarter_4) July 15, 2022
Rating: 4-star, No. 180 overall player
Hometown: Tampa, Florida
1
1
1
1