247Sports name Auburn’s 10 most wanted recruits

Auburn’s recruiting class is in quite an interesting phase. Each one of the Tigers commits are a four-star prospect, but there are only six of them.

If you want to focus on the individual player rating then this is a solid core to the class and their class ranking should be ignored. If you focus on the size then it is alarmingly small and lagging behind its peers. The truth is probably somewhere in the middle.

The good news is that there is plenty of time for Auburn’s class to grow and Christian Clemente of Auburn Undercover took a stab at ranking the 10 players that Auburn wants the most, with some rules.

His list focuses on players that “Auburn has a legitimate shot of landing or that I believe they can land.”

Here is a look at those 10 players. You can check out Auburn’s committed prospects here.

Qua Russaw, Edge

Rating: 5-star, No. 26 player overall

Hometown: Montgomery, Alabama

James Smith, Defensive Line

Rating: 5-star, No. 13 player overall

Hometown: Montgomery, Alabama

Bo Hughley, Offensive Tackle, Georgia Commit

Rating: 4-star, No. 98 overall player

Hometown: Fairburn, Georgia

Gernorris Wilson, Offensive Line

War Freaking Eagle!!!💙🧡

Blessed to receive an official offer from @AuburnFootball pic.twitter.com/ojrwbUkfVT — Gernorris “Sweettreat” Wilson💫 (@WilsonGernorris) August 1, 2022

Ranking: 3-star, No. 1,108 player overall

Hometown: Lakeland, Florida

Marcellus Pulliam, Linebacker

Rating: Unranked

Hometown: Tyrone, Georgia

JC Hart, Cornerback

I want to thank all the coaches that have taken the time out to recruit me. I'll forever appreciate the time and effort y’all put into recruiting. I’m extremely BLESSED to be in this position. With that being said, here are my Top 4.⚔️🦅🐶⚓️??. (Commitment Date dropping soon‼️) pic.twitter.com/B4Thd5zdYz — JC Hart † (@jchart_) August 4, 2022

Rating: 3-star, No. 884 overall player

Hometown: Loachapoka, Alabama

Jelani Thurman, Tight End, Ohio State Commit

Rating: 4-star, No. 106 overall player

Hometown: Fairburn, Georgia

Alex Sanford, Linebacker, Arkansas Commit

Rating: 3-star, No. 777 overall player

Hometown: Oxford, Mississippi

Lewis Carter, Linebacker, Oklahoma Commit

Rating: 4-star, No. 180 overall player

Hometown: Tampa, Florida

Story originally appeared on Auburn Wire