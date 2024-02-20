2026 elite defensive back Jaelen Waters gets USC offer and a D’Anton Lynn visit

USC has thrown its hat into the ring on another recruit. This time it’s 2026 defensive back Jaelen Waters out of Seffner Florida’s Armwood High School. Waters has been offered by the Trojans.

The 6-foot-2-inch, 170-pound Waters loved his visit with defensive coordinator D’Anton Lynn and USC.

“It was something I kinda saw coming,” said Waters. “He [Lynn] came to my school like last week. He said he was watching me, watching my film and stuff. He said he had to get me on campus. I told him that I was going to be on campus [Saturday].

Waters as a sophomore had 20 tackles, 6 pass deflections and 2.5 TFL in eight games.

Water is unrated and unranked by all of the major scouting outlets. On3’s Recruiting Prediction Machine gives the his hometown team, the Florida Gators, a 67.2% chance of signing him early on, followed by the South Florida Bulls (5.3%), Jackson State Tigers (4.6%), and Ole Miss Rebels (3.8%).

USC continues to make forays into Florida and Georgia for prime talent. The Trojans will try to break through enough to leave a strong impression with other recruits in these talent-rich states.

