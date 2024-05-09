2026 Auburn High running back Omar Mabson earns Auburn offer

After enjoying a breakout season in 2023, Auburn High School running back Omar Mabson has become a hot name on the recruiting trail.

The 2026 running back has fielded several offers this month from programs such as North Alabama, USF, UAB, and Missouri. The latest program to offer is the most notable as they are the hometown team. Auburn offensive coordinator/running backs coach Derrick Nix recently visited Mabson and offered him a scholarship.

Of course, the “local factor” is important, but the swiftness of the offer could be a difference-maker in the long run. As a 10th grader during the 2023 season, Mabson led the “baby Tigers” in rushing with 1,283 yards and 16 touchdowns. He reached those numbers by competing in Class 7A, the Alabama High School Athletic Association’s highest classification. He rushed for over 100 yards in nine games last season, including twice over eventual state champion, Central-Phenix City.

In a recent interview with Auburn Undercover ($), Auburn High head coach Keith Etheridge says that Mabson can play running back or receiver, and is working every day to improve.

“(Mabson) came to me at the end of the year and said ‘coach, what do I need to work on?’ I said to work on the breakaway speed and you go from a group of five kid to a power four kid,” Etheridge said. “He was running in the 4.5’s and comes back and gets on the laser and runs a sub 4.4. I make him run it again and he runs it again. He’s really put the work in. He eats, breathes and sleeps it.”

Due to his age, Mabson has not received a rating yet from 247Sports. There are six former Auburn High players on Auburn’s 2024 roster including safety Griffin Speaks, offensive lineman Bradyn Joiner, and A-Day hero Towns McGough. Hugh Freeze appears to be working to build a strong relationship with Auburn High in an effort to strengthen the recruiting pipeline with the hometown high school.

Story originally appeared on Auburn Wire