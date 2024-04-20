2025 safety Eric Winters includes Tennessee in top five

2025 safety prospect Eric Winters announced his top five schools.

Tennessee, Florida, Georgia, Miami and Auburn are Winters’ top five schools.

The 6-foot-2, 200-pound four-star safety prospect is from Enterprise High School in Enterprise, Alabama.

Winters ranks as the No. 79 overall player in the class of 2025. He also ranks as the No. 8 safety and No. 7 player in Alabama.

Tennessee offered a scholarship to Winters on June 21, 2023. UAB was the first school to offer a scholarship to him on April 15, 2022.

The Vols have eight commitments in its 2025 recruiting class: Quarterback George MacIntyre, defensive lineman Ethan Utley, tight end Jack Van Dorseiaer, cornerback Dylan Lewis, running back Justin Baker, wide receiver Joakim Dodson, cornerback Tyler Redmond and safety Sidney Walton.

Story originally appeared on Vols Wire