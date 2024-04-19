2025 defensive lineman Charles House includes Vols in top six

2025 defensive line prospect Charles House announced his top six schools. Tennessee, Georgia, Miami, Florida, Florida State, and LSU are House’s top six schools.

The 6-foot-3, 288-pound defensive lineman is from North Mecklenburg High School in Huntersville, North Carolina.

House ranks as the No. 592 overall player in the class of 2025. He also ranks as the No. 58 defensive lineman and No. 15 player in North Carolina.

Tennessee offered a scholarship to House on Sept. 4, 2023. South Carolina was the first school to offer a scholarship to the 2025 defensive lineman on Feb. 22, 2023.

House will announce his commitment on June 22.

The Vols have eight commitments in its 2025 recruiting class: Quarterback George MacIntyre, defensive lineman Ethan Utley, tight end Jack Van Dorseiaer, cornerback Dylan Lewis, running back Justin Baker, wide receiver Joakim Dodson, cornerback Tyler Redmond and safety Sidney Walton.

