- 2024 WNBA season odds: Caitlin Clark prop bets, predictionsThe excitement is buzzing for the 2024 WNBA season. Can Caitlin Clark translate her college game to the WNBA? Sportsbooks are giving plenty of options to bet on her performance this season. We examine a few with Drew Dinsick of "Bet the EDGE" podcast.<p><em><a href="https://www.nbcsportschicago.com/news/2024-wnba-season-odds-caitlin-clark-prop-bets-predictions/561155/?partner=yahoo&cid=yahoo">2024 WNBA season odds: Caitlin Clark prop bets, predictions</a> originally appeared on <a href="https://www.nbcsportschicago.com?cid=yahoo">NBC Sports Chicago</a></em>2:45Now PlayingPaused
- Cheryl Reeve and Carley Knox: Unscripted with Dawn MitchellFOX 9's Dawn Mitchell tips off the series with a dynamic duo from the Minnesota Lynx, President of Basketball Operation and Head Coach Cheryl Reeve and President of Business Operations Carley Knox. Interest in women’s basketball has skyrocketed due to Caitlin Clark and this past college basketball season and that is a terrific boon to the WNBA as well. Reeve and Knox talk about the impact and how that will hopefully affect the upcoming WNBA season. Reeve is also the Head Coach of USA Basketball – so this conversation ranges from the Caitlin Clark effect and the WNBA– to the Olympics in Paris, as well as what it is like for Reeve and Knox to be a married couple working together in the high powered business of professional sports.21:34Now PlayingPaused
- Caitlin Clark's rookie season, potential Aces three-peat and other WNBA storylines to follow<p>Yahoo Sports women basketball writer Cassandra Negley breaks down the top WNBA storylines entering the 2024 season including; what Caitlin Clark could accomplish in her rookie season, if the Las Vegas Aces can win a third consecutive championship, and if the New York Liberty, Seattle Storm and Phoenix Mercury did enough in the offseason to dethrone the champs. </p>3:34Now PlayingPaused
- Will the WNBA revive the Houston Comets franchise?<p>The WNBA was the <a data-i13n="cpos:1;pos:1" href="https://sports.yahoo.com/excitement-around-wnba-season-121454767.html">first league formed in partnership with the NBA</a>, and was dominated early on by the now-defunct Houston Comets, who won the first four WNBA titles. As interest in the league surges this season and expansion plans are underway, will the Comets return as a franchise? </p>0:39Now PlayingPaused
2024 WNBA season odds: Caitlin Clark prop bets, predictions
The excitement is buzzing for the 2024 WNBA season. Can Caitlin Clark translate her college game to the WNBA? Sportsbooks are giving plenty of options to bet on her performance this season. We examine a few with Drew Dinsick of "Bet the EDGE" podcast.
2024 WNBA season odds: Caitlin Clark prop bets, predictions originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago