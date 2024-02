2024 Senior Bowl rosters

The 2024 Senior Bowl is Saturday at 1 p.m. ET in Mobile Alabama. It is the final college all-star game for NFL draft prospects.

After that is the NFL combine and then visits, pro days, workouts and more.

Who is in the Senior Bowl?

Below are the rosters for each team, grouped by position.

Quarterback

National Team

Bo Nix, Oregon

Sam Hartman, Notre Dame

Michael Penix Jr., Washington

American Team

Spencer Rattler, South Carolina

Michael Pratt, Tulane

Carter Bradley, South Alabama

Running back

National Team

Isaiah Davis, South Dakota State

MarShawn Lloyd, USC

Kimani Vidal, Troy

Ali Rasheen, Marshall

American Team

Cody Schrader, Missouri

Ray Davis, Kentucky

Daijun Edwards, Georgia

Michael Wiley, Arizona

Emani Bailey, TCU

Wide receiver

National Team

American Team

Ryan Flournoy, Southeast Missouri State

Jamari Thrash, Louisville

Jha’Quan Jackson, Tulane

Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint, Georgia

Ladd McConkey, Georgia

Johnny Wilson, Florida State

Ainis Smith, Texas A&M

Tight end

National Team

Theo Johnson, Penn State

Brevyn Spann-Ford, Minnesota

AJ Barner, Michigan

American Team

Ben Sinnott, Kansas State

Jaheim Bell, Florida State

Jared Wiley, TCU

Offensive line

National Team

Taliese Fuaga, Oregon State

Trevor Keegan, Michigan

LaDarius Henderson, Michigan

Dominick Puni, Kansas

Isaiah Adams, Illinois

Kingsley Eguakun, Florida

Jordan Morgan, Arizona

Kingsley Suamataia, BYU

Jackson Powers-Johnson, Oregon

Sataoa Laumea, Utah

Roger Rosengarten, Washington

Tanner Bortolini, Wisconsin

Ethan Driskell, Marshall

Zach Frazier, West Virginia

American Team

Andrew Raym, Oklahoma

Tyler Guyton, Oklahoma

Javon Foster, Missouri

Delmar Glaze, Maryland

Charles Turner III, LSU

Jeremy Flax, Kentucky

Javion Cohen, Miami

Christian Haynes, UConn

Beaux Limmer, Arkansas

Layden Robinson, Texas A&M

Brandon Coleman, TCU

Christian Jones, Texas

Defensive line

National Team

Tyler Davis, Clemson

Adisa Isaac, Penn State

Brandon Dorlus, Oregon

DeWayne Carter, Duke

Braiden McGregor, Michigan

Jaylen Harrell, Michigan

Keith Randolph Jr.. Illinois

Michael Hall Jr., Ohio State

Laiatu Latu, UCLA

Javon Solomon, Troy

Austin Booker, Kansas

Gabe Hall, Baylor

Brennan Jackson, Washington State

American Team

Cedric Johnson, Ole Miss

Marcus Harris, Auburn

Jaden Crumedy, Mississippi State

Darius Robinson, Missouri

Jordan Jefferson, LSU

Javontae Jean-Baptiste, Notre Dame

Braden Fiske, Florida State

Eric Watts, UConn

Justin Eboigbe, Alabama

Chris Braswell, Alabama

McKinnley Jackson, Texas A&M

Nelson Caeser, Houston

Myles Cole, Texas Tech

T’Vondre Sweat, Texas

Linebackers

National Team

Cedric Gray, North Carolina

Payton Wilson, N.C. State

Jontrey Hunder, Georgia State

Edufuan Ulofoshio, Washington

American Team

Tyrice Knight, UTEP

Nathaniel Watson, Mississippi State

JD Bertrand, Notre Dame

James Williams, Miami

Trevin Wallace, Kentucky

Jalyx Hunt, Houston Christian

Defensive backs

National Team

Johnny Dixon, Penn State

Evan Williams, Oregon

Khyree Jackson, Oregon

Kitan Oladapo, Oregon State

Quinyon Mitchell, Toledo

Josh Proctor, Ohio State

Max Melton, Rutgers

Siona Vaki, Utah

Cam Hart, Notre Dame

Cole Bishop, Utah

Drew Willie, Virginia State

Chau Smith-Wade, Washington State

American Team

Malik Mustapha, Wake Forest

Kris Abrams-Draine, Missouri

Beau Brade, Maryland

Andru Phillips, Kentucky

Jarvis Brownlee Jr., Louisville

Javon Bullard, Georgia

Tykee Smith, Georgia

Kamren Knchens, Miami

Jaylin Simpson, Auburn

Nehemiah Pritchett, Auburn

DJ James, Auburn

Elijah Jones, Boston College

Carlton Johnson, Fresno State

Special teams

National Team

LS Peter Bowden, Wisconsin

K Joshua Karty

American Team

LS William Mote, Georgia

K Will Reichard, Alabama

P Austin McNamara

